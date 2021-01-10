Justin Thomas apologises for ‘inexcusable’ homophobic slur

World number three used derogatory word towards himself after missing a putt

Justin Thomas reacts on the 18th green during the third round of the Sentry Tournament Of Champions at the Kapalua Plantation Course. Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Justin Thomas reacts on the 18th green during the third round of the Sentry Tournament Of Champions at the Kapalua Plantation Course. Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

 

World number three Justin Thomas has apologised after uttering a homophobic slur during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Thomas was heard using the derogatory word towards himself after missing a par putt on the fourth hole at Kapalua.

Speaking to the Golf Channel after a 68 which left him four shots off the lead, Thomas said: “There’s just no excuse. I’m an adult, I’m a grown man. There’s absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that.

“It’s terrible. I’m extremely embarrassed. It’s not who I am. It’s not the kind of person that I am. But it’s... unfortunately I did it and I have to own up to it and I’m very apologetic.

“Like I said, it’s inexcusable. I’m speechless. It’s bad. There’s no other way to put it. I need to do better. I need to be better. It’s definitely a learning experience.

“I deeply apologise to everybody and anybody who I offended and I’ll be better because of it.”

The PGA Tour said in a statement: “As he expressed after his round, we agree that Justin’s comment was unacceptable.”

Thomas is expected to be fined for conduct unbecoming a professional, though the PGA Tour does not disclose specifics of such punishment.

In March last year, PGA Tour player Scott Piercy was dropped by his sponsors after sharing a homophobic meme on Instagram about former South Bend mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Pete Buttigieg.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.