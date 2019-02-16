Justin Thomas and Adam Scott lead rain-hit Genesis Open

Justin Thomas and Adam Scott are tied at the top of the Genesis Open leaderboard — but both failed to complete their second round in California.

Play was suspended at just before 5.30pm on Friday due to darkness with none of the 144 players able to complete 18 holes.

The overnight leader Jordan Spieth was not able to start his second round, which left Thomas and Scott to take the joint lead.

The American Thomas carded an opening 66 and had a five-birdie stretch bookended by bogeys on his way to five under for the day after 12 holes.

His playing partner Rory McIlroy started his second round in style, with three birdies in his opening four holes - having started from the 10th - and he was on four under par, three under for the tournament, when play was brought to a halt.

Scott went through 11 on five under, with the only blot on his book a bogey on the par-five 17th.

A number of players were not able to start their first round until day two at Pacific Palisades, with JB Holmes going round in 63 for the best score of the opening round.

Play will resume at 7.0am local time (3.0pm Irish Time), with Holmes currently in third — a shot behind the leading pair through nine holes — while Luke List is tied for fourth on seven under through 15.

Last week’s Pebble Beach champion Phil Mickelson struggled with his form, failing to pick up a single shot for an opening 71, good enough for a share of 90th place.

Tiger Woods finished a round of 70 and is on par through 12 holes, having sunk a 44-foot putt for eagle on the par-5 first, but then bogeying the next two holes.

Seamus Power is in contention to make the cut for the first time in eight tournaments - he sits at one under par, on the projected cut mark, alongside Woods. He is through 15 holes of his second round.

Full collated scores to follow on completion of second round.