Jordan Spieth takes advantage of aborted start in California

Only half the field made it to the tee at the weather-hit Genesis Open in Los Angeles

Play was suspended due to rain during the first round of the Genesis Open in Pacific Palisades, California. Photograph: Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Jordan Spieth took advantage of an aborted start at the Genesis Open to tie for an early lead at the end of the opening day.

The American was sitting at five under par through 12 holes before the severely delayed opening round was suspended for the day due to fading light.

The round had earlier been suspended due to wet conditions, just 50 minutes into the start. Only 30 players had teed off, and the decision was made to scrap their scores and restart the tournament later that afternoon.

Spieth was among those who had taken to the course early on Thursday and had struggled on the opening holes but, after the round was restarted, the 25-year-old made the most of his second chance.

Five birdies, including on three par-five holes, earned him a share of the top spot with Sung Kang.

Kang posted a bogey, four birdies and an eagle on the par-five 11th to sit at five under through 14 holes.

Patrick Rodgers and Jimmy Walker are a shot further back in joint third, having completed 13 and 10 holes respectively, while Tony Finau and JT Poston are on three under through 12 and nine holes.

Last week’s Pebble Beach champion Phil Mickelson struggled with his form, making 11 pars and one bogey to sit one over after 12 holes.

Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and Seamus Power, and Tiger Woods were among several players yet to even start their opening round..

