Jordan Spieth praises ‘phenomenal leadership’ of PGA Tour

Major winner impressed with how game has coped with pandemic as some fans set to return at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Jordan Spieth: “Last year has proved that we have phenomenal leadership and I think clearly everybody has really embraced the rules.” Photograph: Harry How/Getty Images

Jordan Spieth has praised the “phenomenal leadership” of PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan during the coronavirus pandemic.

This week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational will be held in front of a 25 per cent capacity crowd at Bay Hill as England’s Tyrrell Hatton defends the title he won 12 months ago.

That was the last event to be completed on a worldwide tour before golf shut down due to Covid-19, with the PGA Tour calling off the following week’s Players Championship as the first round drew to a close at Sawgrass.

Tournaments eventually resumed in June and although a number of players, including world number one Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia tested positive for Covid-19 – former champion Garcia missing the Masters as a result – the rejigged schedule was completed.

“There’s a lot that surprises me,” admitted Spieth, who was privy to some of the decision-making involved as chairman of the circuit’s Player Advisory Council. “I know after being on those calls there was a lot of concern about whether we would be able to play golf in 2020 and beyond.

“And the plans that were set in place, the safety measures that got the players but also the staff and the tournaments to feel comfortable coming out and taking what risk there was and bring golf back was significant and certainly can’t be overlooked.

“I think personally when I look back, I give a lot of props to Jay Monahan for the work that he put in. It’s easier to see how good a leader is when you’re in tough times than when you’re in good times.

“I think I speak for most of the players in saying that this last year has proved that we have phenomenal leadership and I think clearly everybody – there was a hesitation with a couple of players as we came back – has really embraced the rules now as we start to almost work our way back towards normalcy at these events with allowing fans this week, next week.”

Defending champion Hatton added: “I think we all know how lucky we are to kind of be working and I guess having almost a normal life, really, being able to play tournaments.

“Obviously it’s a little bit different on the European Tour where it’s a lot stricter, there’s a lot more, I guess, hoops that they have to jump through there with different governments and whatnot. But I think just a general consensus from the players is that we’re very happy to be playing again.

“I think we’ve got 25 per cent capacity fans this week as well, so that’s going to make a nice change. Bit of atmosphere again is always welcome and it will be done in safe manner, which is the important thing.”

