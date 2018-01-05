Jordan Spieth eight shots off the pace in Hawaii

World number two Jordan Spieth finds himself eight shots off the pace after the first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

The 24-year-old American dropped two shots on each of the front and back nine, but had birdies on the 5th and 9th to finish with a two-over 75 and tied for 30th place.

Leading the pack in Kapalua is former PGA rookie of the year Australian Mark Leishmann who kicked off his round with a birdie — one of five on the front nine.

The pick of his shots was a birdie putt on the eighth, curled in from 16 feet on the par three. The 34-year-old ended six-under, one shot ahead of Brian Harman and Jhonattan Vegas who carded rounds of 68.

Dustin Johnson, the current world number one, went round in a four-under 69 and picked up an eagle with a 15-foot putt on the par-five fifth, while world number three Justin Thomas is tied for 12th after going round in two-under.