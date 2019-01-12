Jordan Spieth and Séamus Power miss the cut in Hawaii

Matt Kuchar climbed to the top of the leaderboard at the Sony Open in Hawaii, while Jordan Spieth missed the cut in his first competitive appearance of the year.

Starting on the back nine, Kuchar finished with another seven-under 63 on day two, opening with three straight birdies and an eagle on the 18th to go out in 30 before the turn.

The American followed up with two more birdies to move to 14 under overall and one shot clear of closest challenger Andrew Putnam, who carded a blemish-free five-under 65.

Former world number one Spieth, who has slipped to 17th in the world rankings, needed four birdies on the last four holes.

However he fell short of the cut by one shot after parring the 17th and narrowly missing an eagle putt on the last.

Séamus Power also missed the cut after a second round 76 left him on eight over par.

Scot Russel Knox carded a second-round three-under 67 to sit alongside day one leader Adam Svensson, who dropped down the leaderboard after a disappointing four-over 74

Chez Reavie, who holed eagles on three par-fours, and Stewart Cink are tied in third on 10-under, while Englishman Luke Donald also fell below the cut line and Ian Poulter fired a 69 for joint 65th place.

Collated second round scores & totals in the USPGA Tour Sony Open in Hawaii (USA unless stated, Par 70):

(a) denotes amateurs

126 Matt Kuchar 63 63

127 Andrew Putnam 62 65

130 Stewart Cink 68 62, Chez Reavie 65 65

131 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 65, Marc Leishman (Aus) 67 64

132 Shugo Imahira (Jpn) 65 67, Hudson Swafford 65 67

133 Keegan Bradley 68 65, Sebastian Munoz (Col) 68 65, Keith Mitchell 68 65

134 JT Poston 68 66, Julian Etulain (Arg) 67 67, Abraham Ancer (Mex) 68 66, Scott Brown 68 66, Cameron Smith (Aus) 66 68, Roger Sloan (Can) 69 65, Ryan Blaum 68 66, Patrick Reed 68 66

135 Wes Roach 67 68, Brian Stuard 66 69, Rory Sabbatini (Svk) 68 67, Davis Love III 67 68, Adam Svensson (Can) 61 74, Charles Howell III 69 66, Jim Knous 66 69, Michael Thompson 66 69, Justin Thomas 67 68, Patton Kizzire 67 68, Russell Knox (Sco) 68 67, Brandt Snedeker 66 69, Dominic Bozzelli 71 64, Sungjae Im (Kor) 71 64, Corey Conners (Can) 68 61

136 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 69 67, Matt Jones (Aus) 67 69, Brian Gay 67 69, Jose de Jesus Rodriguez (Mex) 66 70, Harris English 68 68, Danny Lee (Nzl) 70 66, Bryson DeChambeau 69 67, Ryan Armour 72 64, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 67 69, Y.E. Yang (Kor) 68 68, Anirban Lahiri (Ind) 68 68

137 Carlos Ortiz (Mex) 68 69, Yuki Inamori (Jpn) 69 68, Gary Woodland 71 66, Cameron Champ 69 68, Scott Langley 70 67, Hank Lebioda 70 67, Sean O’Hair 69 68, Russell Henley 68 69, Martin Trainer 69 68, Kyle Stanley 73 64, Sung Kang (Kor) 70 67, Sam Saunders 68 69, Scott Piercy 71 66, Chase Wright 69 68, Fabian Gomez (Arg) 70 67, Joel Dahmen 67 70, Jim Herman 69 68, Johnson Wagner 68 69, Brandon Harkins 71 66

138 Eric Dugas 67 71, Adam Hadwin (Can) 73 65, Brady Schnell 71 67, Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn) 66 72, Alex Prugh 73 65, Emiliano Grillo (Arg) 70 68, Stephan Jaeger (Ger) 69 69, Joey Garber 71 67, Jimmy Walker 69 69, Brice Garnett 70 68, Kevin Kisner 69 69, Steve Stricker 71 67, Jason Dufner 66 72, Trey Mullinax 68 70, Ian Poulter (Eng) 69 69, Mackenzie Hughes (Can) 70 68, Tyler Duncan 72 66

The following players missed the cut:

139 Jerry Kelly 69 70, Pat Perez 69 70, Chris Kirk 69 70, Zach Johnson 71 68, Benjamin Silverman (Can) 72 67, David Hearn (Can) 70 69, Tom Hoge 70 69, Si Woo Kim (Kor) 68 71, Wyndham Clark 71 68, Talor Gooch 71 68, Kevin Tway 68 71, Jordan Spieth 73 66

140 Sam Ryder 67 73, Sepp Straka (Aut) 69 71, Colt Knost 69 71, Kelly Kraft 68 72, Jamie Lovemark 69 71, Whee Kim (Kor) 71 69, Max Homa 72 68, Sang-moon Bae (Kor) 75 65, Adam Long 71 69, Sam Burns 71 69, Paul Casey (Eng) 72 68, James Hahn 69 71, Michael Kim 71 69, Luke Donald (Eng) 69 71, John Huh 70 70

141 Ben Martin 73 68, Peter Malnati 72 69, John Chin 66 75, (a) Takumi Kanaya (Jpn) 71 70, Robert Streb 71 70

142 Yuta Ikeda (Jpn) 72 70, Kyoung-hoon Lee (Kor) 71 71, Bubba Watson 71 71, Troy Merritt 71 71

143 Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn) 71 72, Vaughn Taylor 69 74, Jonas Blixt (Swe) 71 72, Nicholas Lindheim 74 69, Ollie Schniederjans 70 73, Jared Sawada 72 71, Chris Thompson 72 71, Josh Teater 69 74

144 Kenny Perry 72 72, Steve Marino 74 70, Roberto Diaz (Mex) 71 73, Cameron Davis (Aus) 73 71, Nick Taylor (Can) 70 74

145 J.J. Henry 76 69, Kramer Hickok 75 70, Andrew Landry 74 71, (a) Brent Grant 72 73, Brian Harman 72 73

146 Adam Schenk 74 72, Seth Reeves 74 72

147 Shawn Stefani 72 75, Adam Scott (Aus) 72 75, Kyle Jones 73 74

148 Patrick Rodgers 74 74, Seamus Power (Irl) 72 76

149 Vijay Singh (Fij) 75 74

162 (a) Peter Jung 84 78