Jordan Spieth among the leaders at a soggy Pebble Beach

Paul Casey fired a seven-under par 64 to take a share of the lead before play was suspended on day two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

Playing on the Monterey Peninsula course, Casey got to 10 under and joined five-time major champion Phil Mickelson, Lucas Glover, and first-round leader Scott Langley at the top of the leaderboard.

The Englishman produced a blemish-free round, picking up five birdies and an eagle on the par-five 16th, after a first-round 69 at Pebble Beach.

Mickelson, starting on the back nine at Spyglass Hill, shot a 68 and closed out with a birdie on the par-four ninth after a run of three bogeys.

Former world number one and three-time major winner Jordan Spieth also sits at 10 under but was forced off the Spyglass Hill course after 16 holes due to rain.

Jason Day and Scott Piercy in sixth and seventh place respectively will also finish their second rounds on Saturday morning, as well as Englishman Tommy Fleetwood.

Shane Lowry meanwhile is way off the pace, after he shot a second round of 75 around Pebble Beach, to leave him on four over par for the tournament.

Brian Gay, who shared the lead with Langley after day one, dropped into a share for eighth after a level-par 72 at Spyglass Hill.

Graeme McDowell, playing on Monterey, carded a second-round 70 to move to five under alongside Scotsman Russell Knox.

The tournament is played over three courses — Monterey, Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill — before the final round at Pebble Beach on Sunday.

