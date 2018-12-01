Jon Rahm and Henrik Stenson share halfway lead in Bahamas

Tournament host Tiger Woods escapes penalty for double hit as he signs for a 69
Tiger Woods escaped a penalty after a double-hit while trying to remove his ball from under a bush on the 18th. Photograph: Rob Carr/Getty

Tiger Woods escaped a penalty after a double-hit while trying to remove his ball from under a bush on the 18th. Photograph: Rob Carr/Getty

 

Jon Rahm shot a nine-under-par 63 to share the lead with Henrik Stenson at the halfway mark of the Hero World Challenge on Friday while Tiger Woods’ round came undone at the last where he avoided a penalty for a double hit but still carded a double-bogey.

Swede Stenson’s 66 saw him match Rahm at 10-under 134, one shot ahead of Americans Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay.

Patrick Reed went from equal first to nearly last with a 77 that left him eight shots back at Albany in the Bahamas.

Rahm, who has played a heavy late-year schedule since helping Europe to victory at the Ryder Cup in September, said his game had been dialled in.

“I missed one fairway, I believe (and) that’s only because they put a patch of rough in the middle of the fairway on four,” the Spaniard said.

“Didn’t seem like much could go wrong. If I’m hitting really solid drives and have short irons in, it’s hard not to be aggressive.”

Stenson, who picked up three points from three matches at the Ryder Cup in France, was not quite as flawless but still got the job done.

“Putting has been really solid these first couple of days, short game as well, a lot of good up-and-downs,” he said. “A couple of wishy-washy shots, but all in all, in good shape.”

Tournament host Woods shot 69 to join Reed tied for 14th in the 18-man field, though his round could have been worse had he been penalised for a double-hit while trying to get his ball out from under a bush.

The infraction was only evident in slow motion replay and under a rule introduced last year, there is no penalty unless the double-hit can be seen in real time.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.