Joey Carbery gets the nod at 10 for opener in Australia

Joe Schmidt names his Irish team for Saturday’s 11am (Irish time) kick-off in Brisbane

Updated: 30 minutes ago

Joey Carbery has been named at outhalf for Ireland’s opening Test in Australia. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

 

Joey Carbery has been named to start for Ireland in their three-Test tour opener against Australia at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane this Saturday (kick-off 11am).

Carbery has only started two of his previous 10 caps, against USA and Fiji, while Leinster have almost exclusively run him at fullback.

The Munster-bound outhalf is one of six changes made by head coach Joe Schmidt to the Grand Slam winning side that beat England at Twickenham on St Patrick’s Day.

Vice captain for the tour Johnny Sexton, Garry Ringrose, Dan Leavy, Leinster props Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong along with injured captain Rory Best all make way.

A fit again Robbie Henshaw comes in at centre, as Jack McGrath, Rob Herring and John Ryan form a largely inexperienced front row. Ulster-bound flanker Jordi Murphy is rewarded for his end of season form at openside.

Peter O’Mahony captains the side as he did the British and Irish Lions in last year’s first test against New Zealand.

Meanwhile Australia head coach Michael Cheika has handed Test debuts to Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Caleb Timu - named at hooker and number eight respectively. Pete Samu is also set to make his debut from the bench.

David Pocock is named at blindside flanker, with captain Michael Hooper to start at openside.

Ireland: Rob Kearney; Keith Earls, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Jack McGrath, Rob Herring, John Ryan; Iain Henderson, James Ryan; Peter O’Mahony (capt), Jordi Murphy, CJ Stander.

Australia: Israel Folau; Marika Koroibete, Samu Kerevi, Kurtley Beale,Dane Haylett-Petty; Bernard Foley, Will Genia; Scott Sio, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Sekope Kepu; Izack Rodda, Adam Coleman; David Pocock, Michael Hooper (Capt), Caleb Timu.

Replacements: Tolu Latu, Allan Alaalatoa, Taniela Tupou, Rob Simmons, Lukhan Tui, Pete Samu, Nick Phipps, Reece Hodge.

