It’s Dixie, not heaven: Alternative guide to Augusta National
Whiff of racism never far away from a club with a distinctly southern heritage
Ian Poulter retrieves his ball out of Rae’s Creek, the water hazard that winds through Amen Corner, lovingly named for John Rae, the Irish-born fur trader, slave owner, and convicted murderer. Photograph: Harry How/Getty Images
In an alternate universe somebody in CBS will grab hold of a microphone at Augusta sometime over the next four days and go completely rogue.
Ditching the cloying script about stately loblolly pines and blushing azaleas, our hero will offer an alternative guide to the most revered plant nursery in sport. Instead of pontifications about shrubbery and Jim Nantz’s trademark simpering prose, there will be some truth-telling about its hidden history, and it will sound something like this . . .