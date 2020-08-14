Irish Open confirmed for Galgorm Castle in September

Although it is due to be played behind-closed-doors, similar to the policy currently undertaken on the European Tour’s so-called “UK Swing” and also on the PGA Tour stateside, the absence of any spectators at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Galgorm Castle on September 24th-27th is the lesser of two evils.

That it is going ahead at all, is, in fact, something of a coup although - with a reduced purse of €1.25 million - it won’t be part of the European Tour’s elite Rolex Series.

Originally due to be staged at Mount Juliet resort in Co Kilkenny back in May, the tournament was postponed due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and any prospect of finding an alternative date for the Jack Nicklaus-designed course was further complicated by the quarantine restrictions for incoming travellers to the Republic.

With different travel restrictions in place for Northern Ireland, especially with the US Open taking place at Winged Foot in New York the week ahead of the revised Irish Open date and the hope that a number of players will travel back, the switch to Galgorm Castle came about in recent days to ensure the tournament, won last year by Jon Rahm in Lahinch, will return to the season’s schedule.

Keith Pelley, European Tour chief executive, said: “The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is an integral part of the European Tour’s schedule and despite the obvious challenges of staging any event in the current circumstances, we felt it was important to continue with the tournament providing we could do so safely.

“We did that, first and foremost with the support of Colm McLoughlin and everyone involved with our title sponsor Dubai Duty Free who once again showed commitment and understanding of the current global situation, and proved what a wonderful partner of the European Tour they are. We also did it with the support of the Northern Ireland executive who deserve our sincere thanks.

“With the ongoing restrictions in the Republic of Ireland, we opted to move the tournament to Northern Ireland and are extremely grateful to everyone at Galgorm Castle Golf Club for stepping up to host us.”