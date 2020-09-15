Irish amateur Sugrue to play with Westwood and Watson at US Open

Shane Lowry to play alongside defending champion Gary Woodland

Irish amateur James Sugue will play alongside Lee Westwood and Bubba Watson in the first two rounds of the US Open at Winged Foot. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Inpho

Irish amateur James Sugue will play alongside Lee Westwood and Bubba Watson in the first two rounds of the US Open at Winged Foot. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Inpho

 

Irish amateur James Sugrue will enjoy some star company over the opening two rounds of the US Open this week after he was grouped with Lee Westwood and Bubba Watson at Winged Foot.

Mallow golfer Sugrue, who earned the invite thanks to his victory at the Amateur Championship at Portmarnock last year, will tee off at 5.54pm Irish time on the Thursday from the 10th tee, and 12.34pm Irish time on the Friday from the first tee.

Shane Lowry will play alongside defending champion Gary Woodland and 2019 US amateur champion Andy Ogletree, teeing off the first at 6.05pm on Thursday and from the 10th tee at 12.45pm on Friday.

Rory McIlroy will be the first Irish golfer in action when he tees off at 1.07pm Irish time on Thursday alongside fellow Major champions Justin Rose and Adam Scott from the 10th tee, while Graeme McDowell joins American duo Matt Kuchar and Lucas Glover on the first tee at 1.18pm Irish time.

Selected first round tee-times (all times Irish)

1:07pm (1st): Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

1:07pm (10th): Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Justin Rose

1:18pm (1st): Matt Kuchar, Lucas Glover, Graeme McDowell

5:54pm (10th): Lee Westwood, James Sugrue (a), Bubba Watson

6:05pm (1st): Gary Woodland, Andy Ogletree (a), Shane Lowry

6:16pm (1st): Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau

6:27pm (1st): Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, Jon Rahm

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.