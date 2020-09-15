Irish amateur Sugrue to play with Westwood and Watson at US Open

Irish amateur James Sugrue will enjoy some star company over the opening two rounds of the US Open this week after he was grouped with Lee Westwood and Bubba Watson at Winged Foot.

Mallow golfer Sugrue, who earned the invite thanks to his victory at the Amateur Championship at Portmarnock last year, will tee off at 5.54pm Irish time on the Thursday from the 10th tee, and 12.34pm Irish time on the Friday from the first tee.

Shane Lowry will play alongside defending champion Gary Woodland and 2019 US amateur champion Andy Ogletree, teeing off the first at 6.05pm on Thursday and from the 10th tee at 12.45pm on Friday.

Rory McIlroy will be the first Irish golfer in action when he tees off at 1.07pm Irish time on Thursday alongside fellow Major champions Justin Rose and Adam Scott from the 10th tee, while Graeme McDowell joins American duo Matt Kuchar and Lucas Glover on the first tee at 1.18pm Irish time.

Selected first round tee-times (all times Irish)

1:07pm (1st): Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

1:07pm (10th): Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Justin Rose

1:18pm (1st): Matt Kuchar, Lucas Glover, Graeme McDowell

5:54pm (10th): Lee Westwood, James Sugrue (a), Bubba Watson

6:05pm (1st): Gary Woodland, Andy Ogletree (a), Shane Lowry

6:16pm (1st): Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau

6:27pm (1st): Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, Jon Rahm