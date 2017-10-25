Hideki Matsuyama accepts invite to play golf with Donald Trump

World number four will play with US president and Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan hits a shot during the pro-am prior to the WGC - HSBC Champions at Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, China. Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan hits a shot during the pro-am prior to the WGC - HSBC Champions at Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, China. Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

 

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama has accepted the chance to play golf with US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe next month, the world number four said on Wednesday.

Trump will visit Japan from November 5th-7th for a five-nation Asia tour and the game with Matsuyama has been scheduled on the first day at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe near Tokyo.

Matsuyama said he felt undeserving when he was contacted but accepted the surprise request to tee off with the two world leaders as it was a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity.

“I wasn’t sure if I’d be good enough,” Matsuyama was quoted as saying by Kyodo news agency.

“I hope to have fun so that it will be engraved in my memory. I’ll do my best not to lose (against Trump),” added the 25-year-old, who is in Shanghai for the WGC-HSBC Champions tournament at the Sheshan International Golf Club.

Trump, an avid golfer and owner of several courses around the world, has previously played rounds with Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and women’s world number three Lexi Thompson.

Earlier this year, McIlroy said that he would “think twice” before accepting a second invitation to play with Trump after receiving criticism.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.