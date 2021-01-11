Harris English holds his nerve to win in Hawaii

Harris English holed a six-foot birdie putt to take his first PGA Tour win in seven years at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

English had held the joint overnight lead and started slowly on Sunday, reaching the turn on par 36 but made his case for the title with a trio of birdies on the way back.

His four-under round of 69 put him on 25 under for the tournament, where he was joined by Chilean Joaquin Niemann who picked up nine shots to force a play-off.

It could have been a different story as Niemann missed a seven foot putt for birdie on the 18th, and then mishit his second shot as they played the 18th again.

Justin Thomas finished third, a shot behind the leaders, while Ryan Palmer who had held the lead going into Sunday finished fourth after a round of 71.

Collated final scores & totals in the USPGA Tour Sentry Tournament of Champions (USA unless stated, Par 73):

267 Harris English 65 67 66 69 (won at the first extra play-off hole), Joaquin Niemann (Chi) 69 67 67 64

268 Justin Thomas 65 69 68 66,

269 Ryan Palmer 67 67 64 71,

271 Sung-Jae Imn (Kor) 67 68 67 69, Xander Schauffele 69 66 70 66

272 Bryson DeChambeau 69 67 70 66, Collin Morikawa 69 65 65 73, Jon Rahm (Spa) 70 66 69 67

273 Daniel Berger 69 65 67 72

274 Sergio Garcia (Spa) 67 71 67 69, Dustin Johnson 71 65 69 69

275 Patrick Cantlay 68 68 67 72, Lanto Griffin 71 68 69 67, Scottie Scheffler 70 66 70 69, Brendon Todd 68 67 70 70

276 Abraham Ancer (Mex) 70 71 69 66, Martin Laird (Sco) 69 69 68 70, Sebastian Munoz (Col) 75 66 67 68, Webb Simpson 70 67 69 70

277 Patrick Reed 67 68 72 70, Adam Scott (Aus) 68 71 68 70, Michael Thompson 73 68 67 69

278 Billy Horschel 71 66 66 75, Kevin Kisner 70 71 69 68, Marc Leishman (Aus) 69 69 71 69, Cameron Smith (Aus) 70 70 66 72, Richy Werenski 69 69 70 70

279 Brian Gay 70 67 71 71, Nick Taylor (Can) 67 71 69 72

281 Cameron Champ 71 68 70 72, Stewart Cink 71 69 67 74, Tony Finau 74 68 68 71, Viktor Hovland (Nor) 69 68 68 76

283 Jason Kokrak 71 66 70 76, Hudson Swafford 73 70 72 68

285 Carlos Ortiz (Mex) 69 67 75 74

287 Andrew Landry 70 71 76 70, Kevin Na 71 68 69 79, Robert Streb 67 72 72 76

288 Mackenzie Hughes (Can) 73 71 72 72, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 73 75 72 68