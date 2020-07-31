Harrington and Molinari withdraw from US PGA

Next week’s event will be the first of three majors set to take place this year

Ireland’s Padraig Harrington has not competed on the PGA Tour since it resumed from the Covid-19 shutdown. File photograph: Getty Images

Ireland’s Padraig Harrington has not competed on the PGA Tour since it resumed from the Covid-19 shutdown. File photograph: Getty Images

 

Major champions Padraig Harrington and Francesco Molinari have withdrawn from next week’s PGA Championship in San Francisco, tournament organisers said on Thursday.

Neither player has competed on the PGA Tour since it resumed from the Covid-19 shutdown. The PGA Championship was originally scheduled for May before it was postponed due to the pandemic. It will be the first of three majors set to take place this year.

Harrington, a winner of three major titles and Europe’s Ryder Cup captain, has been replaced by American Talor Gooch for the tournament at TPC Harding Park, organisers said in a statement.

Molinari, the 2018 British Open champion, has been replaced by Troy Merritt.

Eddie Pepperell, Lee Westwood and YE Yang have already opted not to compete.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.