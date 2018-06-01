Graeme McDowell shares early clubhouse lead at Italian Open

Ireland’s Pádraig Harrington also enjoyed a bogey-free round at Gardagolf in Brescia

Updated: 24 minutes ago

Graeme McDowell tees off on the 16th hole during day two of the Italian Open at Gardagolf CC in Brescia. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Graeme McDowell tees off on the 16th hole during day two of the Italian Open at Gardagolf CC in Brescia. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

 

Ireland’s Graeme McDowell is in a tie for the early clubhouse lead after his second round 66 at the Italian Open on Friday.

Back to back rounds of five-under par have left the 2010 US Open winner one shot ahead of the chasing pack, alongside Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello.

Erik Van Rooyen, Haotong Li, Thorbjørn Olesen and Jens Dantorp all finished their second rounds at nine under par overall.

Joint-overnight leader Richard Sterne - who shot an opening round 63 - couldn’t keep up that white-hot pace on Friday as he signed for a one over par round of 72.

Meanwhile Robert Rock - who also opened with a 63 - made a slow start to his second round. He triple-bogeyed his third hole, the par three 12th, before back-to-back birdies on 14 and 15 saw him recover - he is currently one over through eight, and seven under par for the tournament.

Elsewhere Paul Dunne reached the turn on Friday needing a good back nine in order to make the cut. He is currently one under par through nine holes of his second round and three under par overall - one shot outside the projected cut mark of four under.

Portrush native, McDowell, enjoyed a birdie free round. Teeing off on the back nine he shot three birdies , adding another on the first hole before rolling in a 10 footer from left to right to finish his round in style.

Meanwhile Pádraig Harrington also shot five birdies on his way to a round of 66, leaving him five shots off the leaders.

Following his round of 67, Cabrera Bello whose caddie is Ireland’s Colin Byrne, said: “I’m obviously very happy to have backed up yesterday’s good round with another solid round of golf.

“The wind picked up probably for our last nine holes. Made it a bit trickier. Also I felt the pin positions were a bit tougher today, but overall, I did feel the course was playing fairly similar to yesterday. The greens are soft. The fairways are also a little soft, so you can go pin seeking, and there are birdies out there.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.