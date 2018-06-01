Graeme McDowell shares clubhouse lead at Italian Open

Ireland’s Graeme McDowell is in a tie for the clubhouse lead after his second round 66 at the Italian Open on Friday.

Back to back rounds of five-under par have left the 2010 US Open winner one shot ahead of the chasing pack, alongside Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello.

Erik Van Rooyen, Haotong Li, Thorbjørn Olesen and Jens Dantorp all finished their second rounds at nine under par overall.

The Portrush native, McDowell, enjoyed a birdie free round. Teeing off on the back nine he shot three birdies , adding another on the first hole before rolling in a 10 footer from left to right to finish his round in style.

Meanwhile Pádraig Harrington also shot five birdies on his way to a round of 66, leaving him five shots off the leaders.

Following his round of 67, Cabrera Bello whose caddie is Ireland’s Colin Byrne, said: “I’m obviously very happy to have backed up yesterday’s good round with another solid round of golf.

“The wind picked up probably for our last nine holes. Made it a bit trickier. Also I felt the pin positions were a bit tougher today, but overall, I did feel the course was playing fairly similar to yesterday. The greens are soft. The fairways are also a little soft, so you can go pin seeking, and there are birdies out there.”