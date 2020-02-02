Graeme McDowell back in Ryder Cup frame after Saudi International victory

McDowell claims first European Tour win since 2014 as is set to get back into world top 50

Updated: 10 minutes ago

Graeme McDowell plays his third shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. Photograph: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Graeme McDowell plays his third shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. Photograph: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

 

Graeme McDowell put himself firmly in the frame for a Ryder Cup return after a battling victory in the Saudi International.

McDowell began the final round with a one-shot lead and a closing level-par 70 in tough scoring conditions at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club was enough to seal a first European Tour title since 2014.

The victory is set to lift McDowell from 104th in the world rankings to back inside the top 50, less than a year after the 2010 US Open champion found himself a lowly 257th.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson made his second eagle of the day on the 18th to finish two shots behind McDowell, with Phil Mickelson, Thomas Pieters and Gavin Green a stroke further back.

McDowell told Sky Sports: “A big goal this year was to be back in the top 50, it’s come a little faster than I expected.

“I’m just so excited about the year. I was hoping I was going to have a big season; fourth in Hawaii got me off and running and then a missed cut in Dubai last week, but I knew I played well.

“It’s tough to win on a course that doesn’t fit your eye but this is a sweet one. If my kids are watching at home I love you guys – and my wife obviously. I can’t wait to get home and see them.”

Full report to follow

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.