Graeme McDowell and Martin Kaymer selected as Ryder Cup vice-captains

European captain Pádraig Harrington has appointed Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell as vice-captains for September’s Ryder Cup.

Kaymer and McDowell join Luke Donald and Robert Karlsson in Harrington’s backroom staff for the contest against the United States at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

McDowell was also a vice-captain under Thomas Bjorn for Europe’s victory at Le Golf National in Paris in 2018, while Kaymer will take on the role for the first time after four appearances as a player.

Kaymer, who secured the point which completed the ‘Miracle at Medinah’ in 2012, said: “When Pádraig approached me I felt very honoured immediately.

“It means a lot to us Europeans, especially for me as a German making the winning putt in 2012. The Ryder Cup means a lot.

“I would have liked to be part of this year’s Ryder Cup team for sure, in whatever position.

“Obviously before Pádraig approached me I was trying to make the team as a player and I still do want to do that, but you feel honoured and it tells you a lot about what the captain and the whole team behind him think about you and how they value you. It was a really nice moment.”

McDowell, who claimed the winning point at Celtic Manor in 2010, added: “Being vice captain of the European team at the Ryder Cup is a great honour.

“If you can’t play on the team, being part of the support network and the vice captaincy is the next best thing, and I was very proud to do it in 2018.”