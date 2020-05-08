Golfers may be restricted to nine holes under return to play protocols

Golf’s return to the fairways on May 18th will be without any frills, with all play for starters confined to members only – in ones, twos or threes but not in fourballs – and courses limited to a maximum capacity of 55 per cent at any one time, which equates to a maximum of 60 players on the course.

The protocols – issued by the Golfing Union of Ireland and the Irish Ladies’ Golf Union – relate only to clubs in the Republic of Ireland. For clubs in Northern Ireland, the roadmap to a future return – as yet undetermined – will depend on a timeframe which ties in with the decision-making of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

As anticipated, only members within 5km of their affiliated golf club will be allowed to play in phase one of the Government’s easing of restrictions but all play initially at clubs will only be of a casual, social nature with no competitions allowed. A gentle return to competition will be allowed come phase two on June 8th, at which stage the travel limit is extended to 20km, while members will also be allowed to bring guests at that time.

The two unions have issued stringent guidelines to clubs to facilitate golf’s return with the expectation that “demand for golf may be high” and pointing out how “full compliance with the measures in place is essential”.

The joint GUI/ILGU communique to clubs in the Republic anticipates that demand will be high and that clubs should consider a number of strategies to cope, which include the possibility of limiting play to nine holes or, in some cases, putting a limit (the example given is three times a week) for members to play.

There is also the warning from the governing bodies that a reintroduction of lockdown measures could apply if golfers fail to adhere to the protocols. “Members should be aware that these restrictions are not going to last forever, but must live within them and be patient while they are in place . . . this will be a gradual process and will be reliant to golf clubs and golfer observing this protocol.”

All tee-times must be booked through online reservation and in addition clubs are asked to ensure on-course presence so that physical distancing measures are observed.With clubhouses closed and the pro shops only open to facilitate retrieval of clubs from lockerrooms, the protocols ask golfers:

Not to touch the flag or flagstick

Rakes are not in use, with players asked to smooth bunkers using their feet or a club

Hire trolleys must be sanitised before use

Caddies are not permitted, with the exception of a group of golfers where caddies are from the same household

Under phase one, daily timesheets are restricted to a minimum of 10, 12 or 14 minute intervals, with clubs only able to select one for each day. So, if clubs choose 10-minute intervals, play is restricted to one player per start. If clubs choose 12-minute intervals, up to two players may player per start time. If clubs choose 14-minute intervals, up to three golfers may play per start time.

While many of the protocols are aimed at clubs, the onus is very much on the player to follow strict instructions, among them:

If you are ill or have any symptoms, stay at home

Under no circumstance should you arrive at the club without booking in advance

Ensure you have sufficient numbers of golf balls, markers, tees etc to avoid having to exchange equipment with others and wash your hands and you golf equipment before leaving home

Aim to arrive at the clubhouse 15 minutes before play and travel to the course on your own or with members of your own household only

There are no restrictions on over 70s playing or on juniors, however juniors must only play in groups from their own family and include at least one adult.

Play in phase one will feature only casual golf, with closed club competitions permitted in phase two on June 8th while phase three on June 29th will see clubs permitted to hold open competitions. At this point, fourballs – rather than one, two or threeballs – will be permitted.

The initial return phase to playing will be golf without frills, with players asked to change into golf shoes at their cars and arrive to the tee box no earlier than five minutes before tee-time. Club facilities, including restaurants, may reopen on June 29th while bars will be allowed to reopen in phase five on August 10th.