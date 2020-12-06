Golfers can travel across county boundaries to clubs as guidance changed

At last, a titbit of solace for those golf club members who reside on the other side of the county boundary: the government’s Sport Expert Group has amended its guidance under Level 3 restrictions to allow, with immediate effect, players to participate in activities in their club, even if it is located across a county border.

It might appear a tad ironic that the news was delivered on a frosty Sunday morning where many courses the length and breadth of the land remained closed, but it nevertheless provides a crumb of comfort for players who have been unable to play for months.

The restrictions in place in the Republic have been eased to registered members of a club to participate in activities. The intent of the easing is to allow those living close to a county border to train or participate in sport where their club might be in close proximity to their residence but across a county line.

The dispensation applies to local travel and only to those who are members of a club. It does not allow for players to cross county borders to play at a golf club of which they are not members. That restriction won’t be lifted until December 18th and run until January 6th 2021, when it will be further reviewed.