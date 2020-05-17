Golf’s back and every shank, hook and knockdown will feel the love

“Oh the places you’ll go! There is fun to be done! There are points to be scored. There are games to be won. And the magical things you can do with that ball will make you the winning-est winner of all.” - Dr Seuss, Oh, The Places You’ll Go!

If the fate, that of crashing, that befell the online tee-time booking systems in many a club in the Republic when timesheets were issued earlier this week ahead of golf’s reopening as part of phase one of the Government’s relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions are anything to go by, then the sense of anticipation for Monday’s rebooting of the sport is tangible.

Okay, okay, not everyone can feel it just yet; and, indeed, there will be a degree of envy for those club members among us who reside beyond the 5km travel limit that is in play for the first part of the restart. But the packed timesheets give more than a hint as to how the pent-up demand to get out golfing again – even be it without a competitive scorecard in hand in the initial phase – provides proof if it were needed of the desire to escape back onto the fairways. Shanks. Hooks. Knockdowns. You’ve got to believe even those bad shots will feel the love.

Indeed, given the limitations placed on other sports, particularly contact and team sports, many golf clubs have seen the restart as an opportunity to attract newcomers to the sport with innovative trial and membership incentives that could soothe in some way the financial hits caused by the closedown for the past two months.

First things first, and Monday’s restart of golf for club members will offer a brave new world: as the GUI and ILGU have proposed under the return to golf protocols, the return will involve changed procedures for most: if driving, travel alone (or only with someone from your own household); change into your golf shoes in the car park; arrive at the first tee five minutes or less before the tee-time; use your feet or golf club to smooth down sands after playing a bunker shot; don’t touch the flagstick; don’t use on-course ball cleaners, or water fountains. A lot of don’ts, for sure.

When the timesheet went live for Lucan Golf Club in Co Dublin, the general manager Mark Ruddy logged on to ensure that there would be no glitches in the system. The speed of how quickly the slots filled guaranteed he wouldn’t be an observer for too long. “I was online reviewing to make sure everything was okay. Within the first two minutes, 50 per cent of tee-times had been filled. By the 10th minute, it was full,” said Ruddy.

Lucan’s return to golf has been like a military operation, with the detail to planning carried out with precision. For Monday’s first day back, the decision was taken to limit players to nine holes which means a timesheet able to cater for 240 players with the course open from 8.30pm to 9pm.

In an effort to aid players maintain physical distancing, the putting green has been divided into half, the car park has also been split into two – one side for those playing the front nine, the other side for those playing the back nine – while toilet facilities and check-in areas have also been divided. “We want to keep our members as safe as possible, especially with the large numbers in this initial stage,” said Ruddy.

Lucan have also cast an eye further down this roadmap in the phased lifting of restrictions. For those members who live outside the initial 5km travel limit (which increases to 20km under phase two on June 8th), priority tee-time booking will be given to those members ruled out in phase one while they will also be given a greenfee voucher for guest fourball at a later date.

“[This initiative] is a little carrot for the people to follow [the guidelines] said Ruddy. “As a country we feel we are in this together, our members own the golf club, if they want it to be safe it is up to them to follow the guidelines of the Government, and the majority are delighted with the initiative.”

Golf’s inclusion as one of the few sports returning – albeit with limitations – in phase one has prompted a number of clubs to entice new members, with those involved in team sports (which are set to return much later in the phased measures) among those targeted.

For instance, Coollattin Golf Club in Co Wicklow has come up with a temporary membership for three months for €250 and €350 for six months; Concra Wood outside Castleblayney in Co Monaghan has an introductory beginner membership for €350 and a new associate membership for €800; while Rathsallagh in Co Wicklow has an innovative scheme of €125 for a month’s golf and reduced to €100 for those who are members of another sports club, for example GAA, camogie, rugby or soccer, looking for a possible new sporting outlet.

Ted Higgins, the director of golf at Rathsallagh, described it as “a tester” to encourage people to take up golf and is aimed at those mainly in the 20-45 age group who are “used to being out training twice or three times a week but can’t do that now. Golf is a challenge, and as such people can try their hands at it”.

For golf’s return on Monday next, players can expect courses in pristine condition. As Ruddy in Lucan put it: “We don’t have the wear and tear of the last eight weeks, no divots or pitch marks or buggy or tire marks, or anything like that. The course looks fantastic.”

Who can play golf on Monday next, May 18th?

Under Phase One, play is limited only to club members who live within 5km of their club and have booked tee-times online. Under no circumstance should you arrive at the club without booking in advance.

If I run out of golf balls, can I borrow one from my playing partner?

No. Players are advised not to share any equipment, whether golf balls or clubs. However, the majority of golf clubs are offering a “click and collect” service for members who can order, for example, a sleeve of golf balls, drink and energy bars which can be ready and picked up when checking in.

What happens if I find a golf ball out on the golf course?

Leave it where it is. Players are asked not to pick up any lost balls.

Can I use a golf buggy?

Yes, but you must use it alone unless the person you are sharing with is from the same household in which case two players may use it.

Can I play in a competition?

Not yet. The first phase is limited to casual golf. Some competitions will be allowed in phase two of the easing of restrictions which come into place on June 8th.

What do I do when I finish my round?

You return directly to your car, change your shoes, put your equipment in the car and leave. Players are asked not to store their golfbags or equipment in the locker room.