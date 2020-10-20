Golf clubs waiting to hear if they can stay open under Level 5

Golfers the length and breadth of the country remain in the dark as to whether or not they can play – either socially or competitively – when the new Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions come into effect.

The GUI and the ILGU, the governing bodies of the sport in Ireland, had hoped to issue clarification from Sport Ireland the government earlier this afternoon but golf clubs have been left waiting on what that word would be.

There were initially conflicting messages from politicians when the move to Level 5 was announced on Monday night, with independent TD Mattie McGrath including golf activity among those that could continue (as long as players observed the 5km travel restriction) while Green Party leader Eamon Ryan appeared to suggest that golf was not one of the activities on the permitted list.

The GUI and ILGU had sought clarification on the confusion with the intention to inform clubs whether clubs could give the go-ahead to members to continuing playing while adhering to public health guidelines.

“Like other sports, GUI and ILGU remain engaged with Sport Ireland regarding the impact of the new restrictions due to come into effect tomorrow night. Clubs will be advised of the outcome as soon as possible,” the GUI posted on social media where the issue had become a hot topic.