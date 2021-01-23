Golf club membership in Ireland: What deals are clubs offering?

Golf club membership in Ireland saw a large increase in 2020 as people safely took to the fairways during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, with golf courses around the country closed again, membership is more important than ever. After inviting clubs to send in details of their membership offers, The Irish Times has compiled a list of deals from around the country.

The list will be updated and if you would like your golf club added please email details to rcroke@irishtimes.com.

Leinster

Coollattin Golf Club, Shillelagh, Co Wicklow (18 holes)

New full member: €801

Aged 26-30: €601

Aged 18-25 (non-student): €351

Five-day member: €601

Overseas membership: €481

Student (over 18): €251

Student (under 18): €232

Juvenile: €107

Family (two adults and two children under-16): €1,702

Contact: coollattingolfclub@gmail.com or phone 0539429125

Website: www.coollattingolf.cub.com

Newbridge Golf Club, Barrettstown Road, Newbridge (18 holes)

Full membership: €859 for 2021, €899 for 2022

Senior membership: €749 for 2021, €789 for 2022

Five-day membership: €639 for 2021, €679 for 2022

Intermediate membership (aged 22-26): €480 for 2021, €520 for 2022

Intermediate membership (aged 27-35): €610 for 2021, €650 for 2022

Junior membership: (aged 18-21): €270

Junior membership (aged 16-17): €160

Junior membership (under-16): €110

Contact: jstafford@newbridgegolfclub.com or phone 045486110

Website: www.newbridgegolfclub.com

Abbeyleix Golf Club, Ballyroan Road, Abbeyleix, Co Laois (18 holes)

Full membership: €599

New members introduced by full members: Both pay €400

Under-35s: €375

Senior membership: €525

Student membership: €125

Juvenile membership: €125

Juvenile (under-16): €50

Distance membership (over 50 miles): €225

Special membership for beginners or people who have never held a GUI handicap: €325

Contact: abbeyleixgolf@gmail.com or phone 0578731450

Website: www.abbeyleixgolfclub.ie

Carton House, Maynooth, Co Kildare (36 holes)

Full membership: €2,600

Contact: golfreservations@cartonhouse.com or phone 015052000

Website: www.cartonhouse.com/golf

Palmerstown House Estate, Johnstown, Co Kildare (18 holes)

The 10th hole at Palmerstown House is undergoing a redesign with water all around the green.

Full membership: €1,600

Five-day membership: €1,200

Intermediate membership (18-25): €900

Student membership: €800

Junior membership (under-18): €300

Overseas membership: €1,050

All membership categories run until January 31st 2022 and will be reviewed if current Covid-19 restrictions are extended

Contact: golf@palmerstownhouse.ie or phone 045906901

Website: www.palmerstownhouse.ie

Corballis Golf Links, Donabate, Co Dublin (18 holes)

Full membership: €745 (€780 over 6 months)

Pay and play membership: €345 (€365 over 6 months)

Five-day membership: €545 (€575 over 6 months)

Intermediate (27-30): €595 (625 over 6 months)

Intermediate (24-26): €295 (€415 over 6 months)

Student (18-23): €275

Junior (8-17): €100

Full, pay-and-play and five-day memberships also include reciprocal playing rights at Elmgreen

Contact: info@corballisgolflinks.com or phone 018434000

Website: www.corballislinks.com

St Margaret’s Golf Club, St Margaret’s, Co Dublin (18 holes)

Gold membership: €1,595

Silver membership: €1,495

Bronze (five-day) membership: €895

Entrance fee of €2,000 is applicable to new seven-day members effective from February 2021

Contact: info@stmargaretsgolf.com or phone 018640400

Website: www.stmargaretsgolf.com

Corrstown Golf Club, Kilsallaghan, Swords, Co. Dublin (27 holes)

Full membership: €1,369

Five-day membership: €749

Contact: michele@corrstowngolfclub.com or phone 018640533

Website: www.corrstowngolfclub.com

Blainroe Golf Club, Kilpoole Lower, Blainroe, Co Wicklow (18 holes)

Full membership: €1,445

Five-day membership: €1,116

Intermediate: Starting from €349

Junior: €230

Beginner programme: Starting from €100

Contact: info@blainroe.com or phone 040468168

Website: www.blainroe.com

Edenderry Golf Club, Kishawanny Upper, Edenderry, Co. Offaly (18 holes)

Full membership: €495

Senior membership: €350

Under-40s: €350

Under-30s: €250

Country membership: €320

Five-day: €320

Overseas membership: €200

Student: €150

Juniors: €50

Contact: info@edenderrygolfclub.ie or phone 0469731072

Contact: www.edenderrygc.com

Black Bush Golf Club, Thomastown, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath (27 holes)

Full membership: €1,260

Five-day membership: €975

Under-35s: €825

Family and student memberships available on request

Contact: accounts@blackbushgolfclub.ie or phone 018250021

Website: www.blackbushgolfclub.ie

Rosslare Golf Links, Warren Middle, Rosslare, Co Wexford (30 holes)

Full membership (both courses): €975

Under-35s (both courses): €550

Burrow Links membership (12 holes): €627

Juvenile/Junior/Student memberships from €136

Contact: sales@rosslaregolf.com or phone 0539132203

Website: www.rosslaregolf.com

Laytown & Bettystown Golf Club, Golf Links Rd, Betaghstown, Bettystown, Co. Meath (18 holes)

Full membership: €1,094 (entrance fee of €1,000)

Five-day membership: €694 (entrance fee of €600)

Provisional membership (25-29): €500 (25), €605 (26), €710 (27), €815 (28), €920 (29)

Contact: links@landb.ie or phone 0419827170

Website: www.landbgolfclub.ie

Munster

Spanish Point Golf Club, Dough, Milltown Malbay, Co Clare (9 holes)

Introductory membership: €280

Special three-year deal (aged 24 and over): €280 for 2021, €350 for 2022, €390 for year three. Full annual fee of €390 charged thereafter.

Overseas life membership: €1,500 annually

Contact: spanishpointgolf@gmail.com or phone 0657084198

Website: www.spanishpointgolfing.com

Kilrush Golf Club, Ennis Road, Kilrush (18 holes)

Introductory membership offer: €200 for 2021, €350 for 2022, €525 for 2023. Full annual fee of €525 charged thereafter.

Distance 33 (permanent residence over 33km from the course): €462

Distance 60 (permanent residence over 60km from the course): €150

Family membership (two adults and two juveniles): €865

Student membership (over 18): €115

Juvenile membership: (under 18): €65

Contact: info@kilrushgolfclub.com or phone 0659051138

Website: www.kilrushgolfclub.com

Kanturk Golf Club, Fairy Hill, Kanturk, Co Cork (18 holes)

Full membership: €350 for year one, €475 for year two, €600 for year three (full fee)

Senior membership: €463

Student membership: €180

Juvenile membership: €75

Contact: info@kanturkgolf.com or phone 02950534

Website: www.kanturkgolf.com

Muskerry Golf Club, Dromasmole, Carrigrohane, Co Cork (18 holes)

Full membership: €1,451

Under-35s: €841 for year one, €861 for year two, €1,071 for year three

Students: €861

Contact: manager@muskerrygolfclub.com or phone 0214385297

Website: www.muskerrygolfclub.com

Ring of Kerry Golf Club, Templenoe, Kenmare, Co Kerry (18 holes)

Full membership: €400 (February 2021 to April 2022)

One-week unlimited golf: €175

Contact: romi@ringofkerrygolf.com or phone 064 662000

Website: www.ringofkerrygolf.com

Slievenamon Golf Club, Clonacody, Lisronagh, Co. Tipperary (18 holes)

Full membership: €502

New members: €302 for year one, €352 for year two, €447 for year three

Full membership + one junior: €530

Couple: €907

Family (2 adults and 2 children): €1,007

Country membership: €277

Distance/overseas: €177

Junior (over 12)/student (under 25): €152

Junior (8-12): €122

New to golf special offer (six month membership, includes six lessons): €227

Contact: slievenamongolfclub@gmail.com or phone 0526132213

Website: www.slievenamongolfclub.com

Ulster

Cloughaneely Golf Club, Ballyconnell, Falcarragh, Co Donegal (9 holes)

Full men’s membership: €400

Beginners (men): €200 year one, €250 year two, €300 year three

Senior membership: €400

Distance membership: €200

Full ladies membership: €350

Beginners (ladies): €150 for year one, €200 for year two, €250 for year three

Senior ladies: €300

Student (18-23): €100

Junior: €50

Contact: info@cloughaneelygolfclub.ie or phone 0749165416

Website: www.cloughaneelygolfclub.ie

Connacht

Gort Golf Club, Castlequarter, Gort, Co Galway (18 holes)

Full membership: €695

Introductory (over 30): €545

Intermediate (20-30): €375

Student (18-24): €195

Junior (12-17): €130

Junior (under 12): €85

Contact: info@gortgolf.com or phone 091632244

Website: www.gortgolf.com

Ballinrobe Golf Club, Cloonacastle, Ballinrobe, Co Mayo (18 holes)

Full membership: €729

Over-70s membership: €550

New to golf membership: €300 for year one

Country membership: €300 for year one, €395 thereafter

Student membership: €212

Junior membership: €105

Contact: info@ballinrobegolfclub.com or phone 0949541118

Website: www.ballinrobegolfclub.com

Connemara Championship Golf Links, Ballyconneely, Co Galway (18 holes)

Full membership: €719.00

Overseas membership: €435.00

Student membership: €317.00

Junior membership (14-18): €256.00

Junior membership (under 14): €183.00

Get into golf offers available on request

Contact: proshop@connemaragolflinks.net or phone 09523502

Website: www.connemaragolflinks.com