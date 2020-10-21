Golf and tennis among a host of sports facing Level 5 lockdown

The understanding among official circles is that Level 5 will close all sport down apart from the stated elite and professional sports. Rugby, soccer and horse racing at professional level will continue while the GAA championships have also been given permission to go ahead at senior levels.

Elite athletes in the bona fide, carded High Performance, Olympic and Paralympics programmes can also continue. With the Tokyo Olympic Games scheduled for next summer, athletes who have qualified or are facing a qualification process can continue to train under controlled conditions. Underage levels can also continue to train following Covid-19 health and safety guidelines.

Elsewhere, the intention is that outdoor sports such tennis, golf, sailing and club hockey will go into lockdown. Indoor sports had already been closed in Level 3.

The broad intention of Level 5 is to keep people at home, although, it was noted that the situation is currently a ‘moving target’ and that the numbers for weddings and funerals were changed following discussions.

