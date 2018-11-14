Gavin Moynihan on course for European Tour card after 66

Ireland’s Gavin Moynihan is on track to secure his European Tour card for next season after a brilliant bogey-free 66 in the fifth round of qualifying school at Lumine Golf Club moved him inside the crucial top-25.

With one round the go the 24-year-old Dubliner sits in a tie for 15th at 16 under par but only one shot inside the top-25 with a host of players ready to pounce – one of which is Ardglass’ Cormac Sharvin who is tied-32nd after also carding a 66 to sit two off the mark at 13 under.

Moynihan was suffering with a back injury earlier in the week but has seemingly shrugged it off as the gruelling six-round event goes on, rolling in five birdies on Wednesday to sign for a second 66 of the week and make good inroads into securing the playing status which he lost at the end of last season.

All three of Moynihan, Sharvin and Robin Dawson have secured Challenge Tour cards for next year after making the cut in Tarragona but hopes still remain for Moynihan and Sharvin of securing the bigger prize while Dawson sits well back.

The Tramore man’s fifth round 74 has him well back at three under par but the 22-year-old will be more than satisfied with Challenge Tour status after what is just his fourth professional event.

Three birdies on the front nine, offset by a single bogey, and three more on the back nine were enough for Sharvin to complete a round of 66 but he will need another strong round on Thursday if he is to get secure European Tour status.

Last year Moynihan earned his card right on the mark and he will be hoping for a little less stress this time around when he tees off for the final round on the Lakes Course at Lumine.

South Africa’s Zander Lombard, American Kurt Kitayama and Romain Langasque of France lead the way at 21 under.