Gary Woodland seals US Open title as Rory McIlroy fails to ignite

American Gary Woodland combined raw power and a sublime touch to see off the challenge of defending champion Brooks Koepka and claim his first major title in the 119th US Open.

Woodland carded a final round of 69 at Pebble Beach to finish 13 under par and three shots clear of Koepka, who had threatened to become just the second player to win three straight US Opens and claim an amazing fifth major victory in his last nine starts.

England’s Justin Rose was tied for the lead after a birdie on the opening hole but faded on the back nine to share third with Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Chez Reavie, while the expected challenge from Rory McIlroy never materialised after a double bogey on the second.

Rory McIlroy never got going after he was derailed by a double bogey at the second hole. Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

McIlroy in the end signed for a round of 72 and a total of five under par to tie for ninth.

Woodland had failed to convert any of his seven 54-hole leads on the PGA Tour into a win, but the 35-year-old from Kansas withstood the stubborn challenge of Rose and early charge from Koepka to land the title and first prize of $2.25million.

After Koepka made a flying start with four birdies in his first five holes, Woodland responded with birdies on the second and third and twice enjoyed a three-shot lead before carding just his third bogey of the week on the ninth.

Koepka closed to within a shot of the lead for the first time with a birdie on the 11th, only to promptly bogey the next after finding sand off the tee.

Woodland was starting to feel the pressure and dropped his second shot in four holes on the 12th, but then struck what proved to be the vital blow with a stunning approach from 263 yards on the 14th which landed just over the greenside bunker and ran a few inches off the green.

From there, the world number 25 chipped to three feet and tapped in for his first birdie since the third hole and he effectively sealed victory with a sublime pitch from the corner of the 17th green which span to a halt just two feet from the hole.

Woodland, who has worked hard on his short game with renowned Yorkshire coach Pete Cowen, then put the icing on the cake by holing from 30 feet for birdie on the 18th.

Woodland chips off the 17th green. Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo

Graeme McDowell began the day at four under and looking for a big final round to perhaps push up the leaderboard and rekindle some of the magic from 2010 when he won this championship at Pebble Beach but it never happened for the Portrush man. A bogey at the fifth and a double bogey at the ninth set him back before a late rally of four birdies in his last seven holes were only offset slightly by bogeys at the 16th and 17th to leave McDowell ay three under and in a tie for 16th.

Two shots further back was Shane Lowry who finished the week with a welcome round of 69 which included five birdies and three bogeys.

Collated scores from the 119th U.S. Open (Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California) (Par 71, US unless stated, Irish in bold):

271 Gary Woodland 68 65 69 69

274 Brooks Koepka 69 69 68 68

277 Justin Rose (Eng) 65 70 68 74, Xander Schauffele 66 73 71 67, Jon Rahm (Spa) 69 70 70 68, Chez Reavie 68 70 68 71

278 Adam Scott (Aus) 70 69 71 68, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 66 70 70 72

279 Rory McIlroy (NIrl) 68 69 70 72, Chesson Hadley 68 70 70 71, Henrik Stenson (Swe) 68 71 70 70

280 Matt Wallace (Eng) 70 68 71 71, Viktor Hovland (a) (Nor) 69 73 71 67, Danny Willett (Eng) 71 71 67 71, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng) 69 71 72 68

281 Francesco Molinari (Ita) 68 72 71 70, Graeme McDowell (NIrl) 69 70 70 72, Byeong-Hun An (Kor) 70 72 68 71, Matt Kuchar 69 69 70 73, Webb Simpson 74 68 73 66

282 Jason Day (Aus) 70 73 70 69, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 69 73 70 70, Tiger Woods 70 72 71 69, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng) 70 74 69 69, Paul Casey (Eng) 70 72 73 67, Patrick Cantlay 73 71 68 70, Alex Prugh 75 69 70 68

283 Jim Furyk 73 67 72 71, Sepp Straka (Aut) 68 72 76 67, Shane Lowry (Irl) 75 69 70 69, Nate Lashley 67 74 70 72

284 Marcus Kinhult (Swe) 74 70 74 66, Billy Horschel 73 70 71 70, Patrick Reed 71 73 72 68

285 Dustin Johnson 71 69 71 74, Brandon Wu (a) 71 69 71 74, Jason Dufner 70 71 73 71, Marc Leishman (Aus) 69 74 70 72, Aaron Wise 66 71 79 69, Collin Morikawa 71 73 72 69, Bryson DeChambeau 69 74 73 69, Martin Kaymer (Ger) 69 75 71 70

286 Rory Sabbatini (Svk) 72 71 73 70, Andrew Putnam 73 71 73 69, Nick Taylor (Can) 74 70 70 72, Rickie Fowler 66 77 71 72, Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa) 71 73 72 70, Tom Hoge 71 73 71 71

287 Daniel Berger 73 70 74 70, Abraham Ancer (Mex) 74 68 69 76, Kevin Kisner 73 70 75 69

288 Haotong Li (Chn) 71 70 72 75, Phil Mickelson 72 69 75 72, Sergio Garcia (Spa) 69 70 75 74, Carlos Oritz (Mex) 70 70 75 73, Scott Piercy 67 72 72 77, Charles Howell III 72 70 74 72

289 Emiliano Grillo (Arg) 68 74 74 73, Adri Arnaus (Spa) 69 75 73 72, Andy Pope 72 71 75 71, Charlie Danielson 72 70 77 70, Zach Johnson 70 69 79 71, (a) Chandler Eaton 72 70 73 74, Harris English 71 69 76 73

290 Brian Stuard 71 73 74 72, Kyle Stanley 71 73 75 71, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 71 73 73 73, Justin Walters (Rsa) 72 72 77 69, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa) 70 74 74 72, Jordan Spieth 72 69 73 76

291 Rhys Enoch (Wal) 78 66 71 76

292 Billy Hurley III 73 70 73 76, Cameron Smith (Aus) 71 72 77 72, Clement Sordet (Fra) 76 68 74 74, Luke Donald (Eng) 72 70 77 73

294 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) 71 73 78 72

295 Brandt Snedeker 75 69 74 77

297 Chip McDaniel 71 73 76 77

304 (a) Michael Thorbjornsen 71 73 84 76