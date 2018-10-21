Garcia still leads as Valderrama spills into Monday

Sergio Garcia’s bid for a hat-trick of Andalucia Masters titles has been delayed until Monday because of more bad weather at the Real Club Valderrama.

The tournament had already been reduced from four rounds to three because of a series of weather delays on the first three days and no play was possible after 1.49pm on Sunday, when the hooter sounded because of the threat of lightning.

Garcia, whose foundation hosts the tournament, was only able to complete seven holes of his final round and will carry a three-shot lead over Lee Westwood into Monday. Shane Lowry and Spain’s Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano are in a tie for third, one shot behind Westwood, having played eight holes.

Garcia came into the third round with a four-shot advantage at 10 under par following a 64 on Saturday and briefly extended that to five after birdieing the fourth hole with a 20-foot putt.

But he missed a close-range par putt at the next to drop back to 10 under and four birdies in eight holes from Westwood showed the Spaniard he would not have things all his own way. Lowry carded three birdies in his eight holes and it could have been even better for the Offalyman who was desperately unlucky to hit the pin with approach shots twice in the space of three holes.

Gavin Moynihan is on course for a top-10 finish after picking up six shots through 15 holes, the Dubliner tied for sixth on four under.