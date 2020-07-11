Five of the best deals for Irish golfers at top courses this summer

Co Sligo, Enniscrone and Strandhill

Price: €180/€125

The Rosses Point links at Co Sligo is generally considered one of the best links courses in the country and sits in the shadow of Benbulben. The course, designed by Harry Colt, hosts the West of Ireland Championship each year and part of the layout sits up on a plateau which provides stunning views out over the coastline. On the other side of the bay and about a 20-minute drive from Rosses Point is the real hidden gem that is Strandhill, while further down south along the coast is the equally excellent Enniscrone. For €180 GUI and ILGU members can play all three courses while there is also the option to play just Rosses Point and Strandhill for €125.

To book: Call 071-9177134

Dooks is one of the most scenic courses in Ireland.

Dooks Golf Links Challenge Series

Price: €50

As golf club addresses go, sitting along the Ring of Kerry will cause golfers around the world to sit up and take notice. While Dooks might not be quite as well known as its Kerry counterparts such as Waterville, Tralee or Ballybunion, its location just outside Glenbeigh looking out towards Inch Beach is absolutely spectacular. This summer the club is running eight open days on July 17th and 31st, August 7th, 21st and 28th, September 4th and 18th and October 2nd before the top five from each day are invited back for the grand final on October 9th which includes breakfast on arrival and a steak dinner afterwards. That sounds like a deal too good to miss.

To book: Go to www.dooks.com or call 066-97682905.

Both courses at Ballyliffin are available for €80. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Inpho

Ballyliffin Golf Club – Glashedy Links and Old Links

Price: €80

Switching the attention from one end of the country to the other, both the Glashedy Links and the Old Links at Ballyliffin are well worth the trip up to the very tip of the country. Two years ago the Glashedy Links played host to the Irish Open which was won by Russell Knox and while that course generally takes the spotlight the Old Links is equally tricky and enjoyable. Everywhere you look on the Inishowen Peninsula seems like a postcard and, given the lengthy journey up, it would definitely be worth staying the night nearby and playing both courses.

To book: Go to www.ballyliffingolfclub.com or call 074-9376119.

Portmarnock is one of the most historic golf clubs in Ireland. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Portmarnock Golf Club

Price: To be announced

It’s not often you get the chance to play one of the most historic courses in Ireland but in August and September, Portmarnock say they will offer special domestic rates. The full visitor rate is usually €250 Monday to Thursday and €275 Friday to Sunday and the course is usually booked full of overseas visitors throughout the summer. But with little or none of that this year the club say they will offer exclusive rates to GUI and ILGU members during August and September. Not many courses are more integral to the history of Irish golf and these special rates could represent a once in a lifetime opportunity.

To book: Subscribe to the mailing list at https://portmarnockgolfclub.us11.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=f1d274e778c1a2d5d1a47133c&id=73ff0741e8

Old Head is one of the most spectacular courses in the world.

Old Head Golf Links

Price: On request

Set atop the cliffs outside Kinsale, Old Head is always considered one of the most spectacular and scenic golf courses in the world. With holes running right along the sheer edge of the cliff there aren’t many places golfers will experience anything similar. The course is particularly popular with visitors from the US with the headline price for a round coming in at €375. However, this year the club say they will offer discounted rates to GUI and ILGU members when they call to enquire.

To enquire: Call 021-4778444.

*All special offers listed are only for golfers with a GUI or ILGU handicap