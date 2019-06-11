Five green fees for less than €35 around Dublin

St Margaret’s Golf and Country Club, Skephubble, St Margaret’s, Co Dublin

As a former host to the Ladies Irish Open, the Seniors Irish Open and the Irish PGA Championship, St Margaret’s has long been considered one of the best parkland courses in Dublin. The Tom Craddock and Pat Ruddy-design brings plenty of water into play, including on the 18th which is one of the best closing holes you’ll play anywhere. The large clubhouse has a pro shop and the Lír Restaurant while there is also a driving range, chipping green and putting green.

Green fee rate: Monday-Thursday (€30), Friday (€35), Saturday/Sunday (€50).

Open competitions: Every Monday and Wednesday and entry fee is €25.

Corballis Links, Donabate, Co Dublin

Hidden gem probably isn’t the word to describe Corballis given that it’s only a five minute drive from the town of Donabate but the course does get overshadowed by its more illustrious neighbour The Island. However, this quirky Par 66 layout is probably the best value you will find anywhere for a true links experience. With seven Par 3s and a few short Par 4s you won’t be pulling the driver out too often but that only adds to the fun as Corballis is something very different to your regular test. Year-round the greens are in excellent condition and the new pro shop and locker rooms have brought the course on even further.

Green fee rate: Monday-Friday (€35), Saturday/Sunday (€40).

Open competitions: Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and entry fee is €20.

Lucan Golf Club, Celbridge Road, Lucan, Co Dublin

It’s not an exaggeration to say that the greens in Lucan are some of the best you will ever play on. At the height of the summer last year they were running close to Augusta-like speeds on the stimpmeter and this course has become renowned for its putting surfaces. The first few holes play across a hill but don’t worry, you won’t be in for uneven lies for the whole day as it flattens out considerably from about the eighth onwards. The tough Par 5 finishing hole is one of the standouts and ensures that your score isn’t safe until that very last putt drops.

Green fee rate: Monday and Tuesday (€30), Friday (€50 from 10am), Saturday/Sunday (€25 from 3pm).

Open competitions: Every Tuesday and entry fee is €19.

Beech Park Golf Club, Kilteel Road, Rathcoole Co. Dublin

Beech Park is a decent bit outside Dublin city centre in Rathcoole but it’s well worth a visit and has long been a favourite of societies. The Par 72 layout is not overly long but it’s still pretty challenging and the large mature trees give a feeling of peace and quiet despite the fact that you’re not too far at all from the Naas Road. The course has its very own ‘Amen Corner’ running from the ninth to the 13th, the last hole of which is a seriously tough Par 5 deservedly ranked as index two. The locker rooms were refurbished last year and there is also a restaurant and bar in the clubhouse.

Green fee rates: Monday-Friday (€25), Saturday/Sunday (€30).

Open competitions: Every Thursday and entry fee is €18.

Corrstown Golf Club, Killsalaghan, Co Dublin

The 27 holes at Corrstown means there is usually always availability to play, particularly during the week. The fairly flat layout means you won’t be hit too hard in the walking stakes but that doesn’t mean it’s not a tough test with five par fives on the main 18, including three in the first five holes. The ninth hole on the Meadow Course - the other two are the River and Orchard - is the signature Par 4 which doglegs to the left and sets up an approach to an island green which demands both perfect length and accuracy. The course also has a pro shop, restaurant and practice facilities.

Green fee rates: Monday-Friday (€30), Saturday/Sunday (€35).

