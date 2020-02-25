Five Golf Classics for you to tee up at in 2020

28th Dunmore East Golf Classic

A four-person team event, which claims to be Europe’s longest-running such tournament, the Dunmore East Golf Classic – handicap limit 28 for men, 36 for women – is hugely popular in kick-starting the season.

It will be staged from April 27th–30th on four courses: Faithlegg, Tramore, Waterford and Waterford Castle. Entry includes nightly meal vouchers for selected restaurants in Dunmore East.

Players contest a singles stableford competition each day with top-three prizes at each host course, while the team event is run over four days with the best three scores each day counting. A special local rate of €295 is on offer for those not requiring accommodation; otherwise, entry costs (including golf, accommodation and meals) range from €429 to €537 per person.

Ballyliffin Golf Club: one of the three clubs – along with Portsalon and Rosapenna – hosting the Donegal Golf Classic. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Donegal Links Classic

Played over Ballyliffin, Portsalon and Rosapenna links courses, the Donegal Links Classic takes place from May 25th-27th. The competition is both a singles and team event open to men and women. Cost of entry is €187.50 per player, or €750 for a team of four which includes three rounds play on the championship courses and entry to the presentation buffet at Rosapenna following the final day’s play. Ballyliffin played host to the DDF Irish Open in 2018, when Scotland’s Russell Knox emerged as the winner.

Mount Wolseley: included in the Carlow Golf Classic along with Bunclody and Carlow GC. Photograph: Patrick Bolger/Getty Images

Co Carlow Golf Classic

A fine collection of midland parkland courses play host to one of the most popular team events on the calendar: Bunclody Golf & Fishing Club, Carlow and the Christy O’Connor Junior-designed Mount Wolseley Golf Resort will provide the golfing examination for a 4-person team tournament (two men/two women) and which takes place on September 7th-9th. An early bird entry fee of €175 per person is available until May 31st, increasing to €185 after that date. The entry price includes golf, three lunch vouchers and entry to the gala dinner.

Greenore Golf Club: forms part of the annual Carlingford Classic.

Carlingford Classic

Tread off the beaten path to discover a few hidden gems. Featuring three courses on either side of Carlingford Lough, this established annual tournament – at Kilkeel and Warrenpoint in Co Down and Greenore in Co Louth – takes place from June 19th-21st. Entry fee for members of the host clubs is €75 and is priced at €110 for visitors.

The Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club forms part of the popular Causeway Coast Tournament. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/R&A/R&A via Getty Images

Causeway Coast Tournament

Retrace Shane Lowry’s march to the Claret Jug . . . . this year’s Causeway Coast Tournament includes Royal Portrush, along with Ballycastle, Casletrock and Ballyliffin, in a five-day odyssey on the northern fringes of the island.

The competition takes place from June 1st-5th with each player playing on four of the five days, with one rest day. The event is open to men over 18 years of age with a handicap of 20 or less and all players must be members of clubs affiliated to their home country’s governing body. The overall competition is run on the stableford system. Entry fee for host club members is £90, while GUI members entry is £190.