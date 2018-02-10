Field cut to 24 for matchplay finale in Perth

Kiradech Aphibarnrat was the last man to book his place in Sunday’s match-play finale after seeing off Anthony Quayle on the fourth play-off hole on day three of the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth.

With the top 24 players after 54 holes of stroke play qualifying for the match play, a play-off was required to decide who would take the final eight berths after nine players finished in a tie for 17th on five under par.

Andrea Pavan, Yikeun Chang, Callan O’Reilly, Poom Saksansin, Zander Lombard, Stephen Leaney and Satoshi Kodaira all carded pars at the first play-off hole, leaving Quayle and Aphibarnrat to head back to the 18th tee after they made bogeys.

Two good up-and-downs on the next two play-off holes kept Aphibarnrat in the contest and after home hope Quayle failed to make par at the fourth extra hole, the 28-year-old calmly tapped in from close range to clinch the final spot.

Thailand’s Prom Meesawat finished two shots clear at the top of the leaderboard after three rounds at Lake Karrinyup Country Club after signing for a 67 on day three.

Sean Crocker, Lucas Herbert and Thorbjorn Olesen were in a tie for second on 10 under par, with Englishman Sam Horsfield another two strokes back in joint-fifth.

Scotland’s Grant Forrest also made it through to the match-play phase after finishing in share of ninth place.

Lee Westwood missed out after posting a third-round 78 to slip to two under overall.

Collated third round scores in the European Tour ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth, Lake Karrinyup CC, Perth, Australia (Aus unless stated, par 72):

204 Prom Meesawat (Tha) 67 70 67

206 Lucas Herbert (Aus) 68 69 69, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den) 70 67 69, Sean Crocker (USA) 70 69 67

208 Sam Horsfield (Eng) 68 72 68, Yusaku Miyazato (Jpn) 70 70 68, Brad Kennedy (Aus) 69 72 67, Dimitrios Papadatos (Aus) 69 73 66

209 Grant Forrest (Sco) 69 68 72, Marcus Fraser (Aus) 68 74 67

210 Matthew Millar (Aus) 73 70 67, Min Woo Lee (a) (Aus) 69 70 71, Ben Eccles (Aus) 72 69 69, Pavit Tangkamolprasert (Tha) 70 71 69, Nick Cullen (Aus) 72 68 70, James Nitties (Aus) 66 76 68

211 Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn) 70 71 70, Callan O’Reilly (Aus) 72 71 68, Anthony Quayle (Aus) 71 68 72, Zander Lombard (Rsa) 68 70 73, Stephen Leaney (Aus) 69 72 70, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha) 67 72 72, Yi-Keun Chang (Kor) 67 73 71, Andrea Pavan (Ita) 73 66 72, Poom Saksansin (Tha) 71 73 67

212 Jason Scrivener (Aus) 67 73 72, Ryan Fox (Nzl) 70 73 69, Wade Ormsby (Aus) 67 73 72, David Bransdon (Aus) 71 70 71, Scott Vincent (Zim) 73 71 68, Johan Edfors (Swe) 71 73 68, Aaron Rai (Eng) 71 73 68

213 Nicholas Fung (Mal) 67 76 70, Robert Allenby (Aus) 72 72 69, Ryan Evans (Eng) 70 74 69, Jake McLeod (Aus) 72 70 71, Julien Guerrier (Fra) 74 67 72, Matthias Schwab (Aut) 71 72 70, Suradit Yongcharoenchai (Tha) 71 71 71

214 Terry Pilkadaris (Aus) 71 72 71, Pep Angles (Spa) 71 73 70, Jazz Janewattananond (Tha) 68 74 72, Brett Rumford (Aus) 64 72 78, Chase Koepka (USA) 70 74 70, Sebastien Gros (Fra) 67 77 70, Richard Green (Aus) 69 73 72, Daisuke Kataoka (Jpn) 67 75 72, Lee Westwood (Eng) 66 70 78, Cory Crawford (Aus) 73 70 71

215 Steven Brown (Eng) 72 70 73, Jordan Zunic (Aus) 72 71 72, Jake Higginbottom (Aus) 74 70 71, Christopher Mivis (Be) 71 73 71, Gareth Paddison (Nzl) 67 76 72, Jarin Todd (USA) 73 71 71, James Marchesani (USA) 73 71 71, Laurie Canter (Eng) 72 72 71, Jack Wilson (Aus) 73 67 75

216 Seung-su Han (USA) 68 73 75, Rattanon Wannasrichan (Tha) 72 70 74, Jarryd Felton (Aus) 69 74 73, Peter Fowler (Aus) 74 70 72, Adam Blyth (Aus) 73 66 77, Matthew Griffin (Aus) 70 72 74

217 Jens Fahrbring (Swe) 68 74 75, Charlie Ford (Eng) 69 73 75, Rak Cho (Kor) 73 71 73, Daniel Fox (Aus) 69 72 76, Andrew Dodt (Aus) 71 73 73, Joel Girrbach (Ch) 72 72 73, Alexander Knappe (Ger) 75 68 74, Hideto Tanihara (Jpn) 74 70 73

218 Adam Bland (Aus) 73 70 75, Aron Price (Aus) 72 72 74, Todd Sinnott (Aus) 72 72 74, Jens Dantorp (Swe) 71 73 74

219 David Lipsky (USA) 68 76 75, Bradley Neil (Sco) 71 73 75

220 Mark Foster (Eng) 71 72 77

221 Austin Connelly (Can) 69 74 78