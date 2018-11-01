Faultless Paul Dunne takes clubhouse lead in Turkey

Paul Dunne took an early clubhouse lead in the Turkish Airlines Open after he shot a faultless 64 in Antalya on Thursday.

The Greystones golfer made seven birdies on a low-scoring opening day in Turkey, five of them coming in during a stunning first nine after he teed off on the 10th.

Among the chasing pack is Pádraig Harrington. He got his week underway with a six under par 65 and is breathing down his compatriot’s neck, just one stroke adrift.

After a whirlwind start which saw him make an eagle and two birdies on four, five and eight, Justin Rose couldn’t accelerate into the back nine but birdied the 15th to leave himself just two strokes off the lead.

More to follow.