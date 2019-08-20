Fancy a trip to the BMW PGA at Wentworth for less than €200? Here’s how

Once the megabucks FedEx Cup playoffs conclude, stateside attention turns once again to the European Tour for some of the world’s best players, with the flagship event on the circuit – the BMW PGA Championship – taking centre stage in September as the fourth Rolex Series event of the season.

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and the American trio of Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel and Tony Finau are among the players already committed to play at Wentworth in what is always one of the strongest fields of the year. If you fancy heading to see some of the world’s best take on one of the most exclusive courses in the UK from September 19th to 22nd, then here is how.

Getting there

The headquarters of the European Tour at Wentworth are located southwest of London in an area which is falling down with good golf courses. Heathrow is the closest airport to Wentworth, with a taxi journey taking less than 20 minutes. If you fancy a daytrip you can fly out at 7.30am from Dublin and back that night on any of the four days for less than €115 with Aer Lingus or British Airways. At the time of writing Saturday was the cheapest day, with return flights (leaving at 7.30am, returning at 8.35pm) costing just €95 with British Airways. Flights are also available from Shannon, Cork and Belfast International, but Dublin works out the cheapest.

An estimated taxi fare from Heathrow to Wentworth works out at about £70 return. It’s also possible to get a bus, but it takes considerably longer because you have to first go to Hatton Cross and then switch.

If you’re coming from central London, train is the best option. Virginia Water is the closest station to the course and is serviced from London Waterloo and Reading, with a free shuttle bus running from the station to the course all day.

Tickets

As with most European Tour events, it’s possible to pay in on the gate at Wentworth, but it’s also cheaper to buy online. An adult season ticket – which permits access on all four days – costs £107 if bought online, while a concession season ticket (for over-60s, disabled, students and children between 16 and 17) will set you back £97.

One-day adult tickets for the first day cost £32 while a concession is £22. Ticket prices rise for the Friday and Saturday to £44 for an adult and £32 for a concession, with final day tickets £49 and £40 respectively. Weekend tickets for access on both Saturday and Sunday are also available for £82 for an adult and £64 for a concession.

Accommodation

If you’re looking to make a weekend out of it then it’s just as good an idea to take in some of the sights in London city centre where there are hundreds of hotels to choose from. From London Waterloo to Virginia Water station on the train takes about 40 minutes and there are free shuttle buses available from there to the course.

Nearer Wentworth the towns of Virginia Water and Sunningdale also offer hotel options.

Best-value trip

British Airways flight out at 7.30am Thursday morning and Aer Lingus back that night for €97 return.

Return taxi from Heathrow to Wentworth for £70 (€76).

One-day ticket bought online for £32 (€35).

Total price (excluding food, drink etc): €170 per person if two are travelling.

*All prices correct at time of writing

– This article is part of a series of consumer-based sports stories. If you have any queries, stories or issues regarding travel, tickets, sport on television or anything else you can email rcroke@irishtimes.com or via Twitter @Ruaidhri_Croke.