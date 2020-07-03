European Tour lifts Olesen suspension due to court delay

The European Tour has lifted the suspension imposed on its Ryder Cup player Thorbjørn Olesen after court proceedings involving the Dane were delayed until December 2021.

Olesen had faced spending more than two years away from the European Tour. Now, he could appear in its resumption event, the British Masters at Close House, this month.

Olesen was suspended on August 6th 2019. He had been charged with three offences, including sexual assault and being drunk on an aircraft, after taking a flight from Nashville to London following the conclusion of a World Golf Championship the previous month. The 30-year-old informed Isleworth crown court of his intention to plead not guilty to all charges but the Tour deemed it “inappropriate” for Olesen to appear in events.

At a hearing last month, Olesen’s trial – originally due to take place in May – was scheduled for December 6th 2021 because of delays associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Talks subsequently took place between Olesen’s representatives and the European Tour.

In a statement, the Tour said: “Due to this significant and unparalleled delay in the legal process, the European Tour has agreed that his suspension be lifted with immediate effect, allowing him to compete while he continues to contest the case. This will be reviewed following the conclusion of the legal process, but as this is an ongoing legal matter the European Tour will be making no further comment at this time.”

Olesen said: “While my team and I initially agreed that I would not participate in Tour events while the legal proceedings were outstanding, I am naturally grateful to the European Tour for allowing me to continue my career following the lengthy adjournment of my trial.”

Olesen’s management, Hambric Sports, has not responded to questions relating to its client’s immediate career plans. Nike has not replied to a request regarding whether or not Olesen remains on its roster of athletes. Olesen has five European Tour wins to his name and was part of Thomas Bjørn’s side that defeated the US in the Paris Ryder Cup of 2018. - Guardian