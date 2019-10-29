European Tour confirm Mount Juliet Estate to host 2020 Irish Open

The 2020 Irish Open will be held at Mount Juliet Estate in Kilkenny, the European Tour have confirmed.

It is the first time the tournament has been held at the course for 25 years, after it staged three consecutive editions between 1993 and 1995.

Next year’s Irish Open takes place from May 28th-31st, with Jon Rahm bidding to retain his title after he won by two strokes at Lahinch earlier this year.

On the announcement Keith Pelley, chief executive of the European Tour, said: “We are thrilled to bring the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open to Mount Juliet Estate, a venue which boasts a world class golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus, and a history of hosting prestigious tournaments.

“Our second Rolex Series event of the 2020 season is sure to be another spectacular occasion, following the success of last year’s edition at Lahinch, which epitomised the growth of this tournament since Dubai Duty Free came on board as title sponsors in 2015.”

The European Tour have also released the following regarding ticket prices: “Early bird ticket prices begin at €13 for the Wednesday Pro-Am day, with Thursday and Friday day tickets available for a special price of €23 and Saturday and Sunday tickets beginning at €27.

“Fans can enjoy five days of world-class golf and entertainment for only €83 if they purchase their early bird tickets prior to February 28th.

“Children under 12 years of age are entitled to free entry when accompanied by an adult, day junior tickets for those between 12 and 17 years of age are €10 (€25 for a season ticket) while students aged between 18 and 24 with valid student cards, and over 65s, can avail of a concession ticket - €15 for Thursday and Friday, €20 for Saturday and Sunday (€60 for a season). Parking access can be purchased for €5 per day, or €10 for a season parking ticket which covers all five days.”