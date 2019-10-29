European Tour confirm Mount Juliet Estate to host 2020 Irish Open

Kilkenny course will hold tournament for first time since run of 1993, 1994 and 1995

Updated: 5 minutes ago

Sam Torrance won the 1995 Irish Open at Mount Juliet. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Sam Torrance won the 1995 Irish Open at Mount Juliet. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

 

The so-called “Links Swing” on the PGA European Tour has proven to be a short-lived initiative of just three years, with next year’s staging of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open returning to a parkland venue: Mount Juliet resort in Co Kilkenny will play host to the tournament, which has been brought forward to a May 28th-31st date.

Designed by legendary American golfer Jack Nicklaus, Mount Juliet last hosted the tournament from 1993 to 1995 while it also host the WGC-American Express Championship on two occasions, in 2002 and again in 2004.

For the past three years, the DDF Irish Open has been part of a three-week links schedule along with the Scottish Open and the British Open on the European Tour but that was thrown out of kilter for 2020 after the PGA Tour decided to bring forward the WGC-St Jude tournament (due to complications with scheduling in an Olympic year), which would have clashed directly with the Irish Open’s July date of recent years.

In avoiding a clash with that WGC tournament stateside, the decision was taken to move the Irish Open forward to a May time slot in the calendar. Mount Juliet threw its hat into the ring at an early stage and, 25 years on from Sam Torrance lifting the trophy at the Thomastown estate, it will again welcome a top class field where Jon Rahm will defend his title.

Rory McIlroy, who missed this year’s tournament at Lahinch as part of his scheduling ahead of the 148th British Open at Royal Portrush, a decision which backfired when he missed the cut on the Causeway Coast, has already committed to playing next year while, of course, Claret Jug holder Shane Lowry will also be competing.

The tournament will remain as part of the elite Rolex Series of events. Colm McLouhglin, the executive vice-chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, said: “We are pleased with the growth of the tournament since Dubai Duty Free became involved in 2015 and the fact that it is now part of the Rolex Series with a prize fund of $7 million. We also agree with the strategy, which both the European Tour and the previous hosts, Rory McIlroy and Paul McGinley, have employed of moving the tournament around the island of Ireland to include north and south, links and parkland, (which) has been very successful.”

The K Club in 2016 - where McIlroy won - was the last parkland course to host the tournament. Since then, as part of that links swing, it has been played at Portstewart, Ballyliffin and Lahinch.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.