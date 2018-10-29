European Tour 2019: Tommy Fleetwood to host British Masters

The British Masters remains on the European Tour schedule for 2019 and will be hosted by Ryder Cup hero Tommy Fleetwood.

The tournament only made a return to the Tour four years ago but it was feared it would again drop off the calendar as sponsorship came to an end.

Eddie Pepperell is the current holder having won at Walton Heath earlier this month.

Now Fleetwood will host the British Masters at Hillside Golf Club in Southport as it takes its place among 49 events, spanning five continents.

The 2019 tour will begin with the Hong Kong Open on November 22nd, 2018 and culminate in Dubai a year later.

The Irish 2018 Irish Open will be held at Lahinch on July 4th-7th, with Paul McGinley the host at the County Clare course.

Despite political and humanitarian criticisms, the Saudi International will take place at the Royal Greens in Saudi Arabia from January 31st.

The Open de France, hosted by Le Golf National — the venue for Europe’s 2018 Ryder Cup success — drops out of the Rolex Series events.

It is replaced by the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, which will boast a prize fund of €7.8 million.