Erik Van Rooyen’s late surge gives him the lead ahead of final day in Morocco

Erik Van Rooyen carded three late birdies to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Hassan Trophy in Morocco.

The South African started day three two shots off the lead but fired a 68 in Rabat to move to eight under as he looks for a first European Tour win.

Spaniard Jorge Campillo is still looking for a first professional victory at the age of 32 and he was Van Rooyen’s nearest challenger, one shot clear of American Sean Crocker.

Scot Grant Forrest and England’s Lee Slattery were then at five under alongside Australian Wade Ormsby and American Julian Suri.

Gavin Moynihan is the best of the Irish after a two under par round of 71 which saw him move up to level par for the tournament. Michael Hoey is two shots further back after a 74 while Paul Dunne endured a day to forget with a 77 to drop back to six over.

Van Rooyen took a four-shot lead into the final round of the Irish Open last summer only to finish fourth after a closing 74 and is hoping that experience will stand him in good stead.

“I was quite nervous last year,” he told europeantour.com. “I think I’ve been in this position a bunch of of times now. The nerves will be there again tomorrow but I love to be in this position.”

Joint overnight leader Crocker quickly found himself three ahead with two opening birdies, but Van Rooyen set about reeling him in, recovering from a dropped shot on the second with gains on the seventh and ninth.

The 29-year-old picked up further shots on the 12th and 13th and recovered from a bogey on the 14th with birdies on the 16th, 17th and last.

Forrest carded a 69 and Slattery signed for a 72 to sit a shot ahead of England’s Jordan Smith.

