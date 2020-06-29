Dylan Frittelli the latest PGA Tour player to test positive for Covid-19

South African golfer Dylan Frittelli will miss this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club after testing positive for Covid-19, the PGA Tour said.

Frittelli, who missed the cut at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, is the fourth golfer to test positive since the elite US Tour resumed on June 11th.

“I am experiencing no issues and feel great physically and was surprised and disappointed to learn of the positive test,” Frittelli said, adding that he would undergo a period of self-isolation.

“I look forward to getting back on Tour once it’s safe to do so,” he said.

The PGA Tour said in a statement that it had carried out contact tracing after Frittelli returned the positive result, but was not recommending additional testing at this time.