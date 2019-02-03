Dustin Johnson holds off Li to secure Saudi Arabia win

Dustin Johnson repelled the challenge of China’s Li Haotong to claim victory in the inaugural Saudi International on Sunday.

The world number three came from one stroke down at the turn to card a three-under-par final round of 67 and win by two shots.

A birdie on the final hole helped Li seal second place ahead of England’s Tom Lewis, whose five-under-par final round of 65 was enough to secure third.

Ireland’s only competitor in the field, Paul Dunne, finished in a share of 51st place after he carded a closing round of 72. He finished the tournament on one under par - 18 strokes behind the winner.

Li had gone into the final 18 holes on a high after firing four eagles, including a record-breaking three eagle-twos, in his third-round 62.

But he fell away over the second half on Sunday, with three bogeys hampering his hopes of an impressive win.

Johnson recorded five birdies in his final round, including the last two holes as he finished on a 19-under-par total of 261.

Lewis finished three shots off the lead after a blazing start to his final round, recording five consecutive birdies over the first five holes.

Yet his round was eclipsed by South Korea’s Lee Min Woo, who finished a stroke further back after his second consecutive seven-under-par 63.

A four-under-par final round made Ian Poulter the next best-placed Briton in sixth place, while Bradley Dredge and Ross Fisher were in a share of 13th.

Collated final round scores & totals in the European Tour Saudi International (Gbr & Irl unless stated, par 70):

261 Dustin Johnson (USA) 68 61 65 67

263 Haotong Li (Chn) 67 65 62 69

264 Tom Lewis 71 66 62 65

265 Min Woo Lee (Aus) 69 70 63 63

266 Alexander Levy (Fra) 69 65 67 65

269 Scott Hend (Aus) 70 63 69 67, Joost Luiten (Ned) 66 71 69 63, Ryan Fox (Nzl) 67 67 67 68, Ian Poulter 68 67 68 66, Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 68 68 68 65

270 Justin Harding (Rsa) 65 72 70 63, Gavin Green (Mal) 68 68 67 67

271 Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra) 69 71 63 68, Ross Fisher 65 72 65 69, Victor Perez (Fra) 66 70 71 64, Richard Sterne (Rsa) 66 68 70 67, Bradley Dredge 67 70 72 62

272 Marcus Kinhult (Swe) 67 71 67 67, Victor Dubuisson (Fra) 72 65 69 66, Zander Lombard (Rsa) 65 67 70 70, Renato Paratore (Ita) 65 74 65 68

273 Yusaku Miyazato (Jpn) 71 65 70 67, Thomas Pieters (Bel) 63 74 69 67

274 Joachim B. Hansen (Den) 67 70 65 72, Fabrizio Zanotti (Pry) 67 66 71 70, David Lipsky (USA) 71 67 69 67, Chris Paisley 66 68 70 70, Adrian Otaegui (Spa) 69 68 69 68, Matthias Schwab (Aut) 69 69 70 66

275 Liam Johnston 70 66 70 69, Shaun Norris (Rsa) 66 73 64 72, Niklas Lemke (Swe) 68 72 69 66, Nino Bertasio (Ita) 70 70 64 71

276 Matthew Jordan 73 65 67 71, Aaron Rai 69 70 66 71, Robert Rock 69 69 69 69, Sam Horsfield 68 70 69 69, Jake McLeod (Aus) 65 70 73 68, Andrea Pavan (Ita) 71 67 69 69, Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind) 68 72 66 70, Edoardo Molinari (Ita) 69 71 70 66

277 Jorge Campillo (Spa) 66 72 68 71, Thomas Detry (Bel) 68 70 66 73

278 Robert Karlsson (Swe) 68 69 72 69, Robert Macintyre 69 70 71 68, Justin Walters (Rsa) 66 70 69 73, Mikko Korhonen (Fin) 68 69 68 73, Lorenzo Gagli (Ita) 67 70 69 72, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spa) 68 70 69 71, Romain Langasque (Fra) 67 70 71 70

279 Paul Dunne 68 69 70 72, Haydn Porteous (Rsa) 68 70 70 71, Matthew Southgate 67 71 71 70

280 Paul Waring 69 70 73 68, Jordan Smith 69 71 70 70

281 Patrick Reed (USA) 67 71 72 71

282 Brooks Koepka (USA) 69 70 74 69, Trevor Immelman (Rsa) 72 67 71 72, Maximilian Kieffer (Ger) 69 69 72 72, Jens Dantorp (Swe) 69 68 76 69

284 Clement Sordet (Fra) 71 69 73 71, Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel) 70 70 74 70, Alfie Plant 65 74 72 73

285 Stuart Manley 73 66 72 74, Pablo Larrazabal (Spa) 67 73 76 69