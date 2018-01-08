Dustin Johnson begins 2018 with empthatic win in Hawaii

World number one Dustin Johnson surged to an eight-shot victory with a sterling performance at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The American closed with an eight-under-par 65 to take the title by a sizeable margin from closest competitor Jon Rahm in Hawaii.

The 33-year-old followed up rounds of 69, 68 and 66 by taking four birdies on the front nine, and a back nine which included an eagle on the par-four 12th.

Johnson got a great roll from his 430-yard tee shot to land within inches of the pin and tapped in for two, with the only blemish on his Sunday card coming on the par-three 11th.

Spain’s Rahm carded a 69 in his final round to edge out American Brian Rahman (72) in second, with Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama tied for fourth after getting an eagle and two birdies in the last four holes.

Australian Marc Leishman, who was the joint leader at the halfway stage but carded a 76 on Saturday, finished tied for seventh on 13 under, while Jordan Spieth was a shot behind and finished ninth.

Final round scores & totals of the Sentry Tournament of Champions (USA unless stated, par 73):

268 Dustin Johnson 69 68 66 65

276 Jon Rahm (Spa) 71 70 66 69

277 Brian Harman 68 68 69 72

278 Pat Perez 72 66 71 69, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 70 70 72 66, Rickie Fowler 69 71 68 70

279 Marc Leishman (Aus) 67 69 76 67, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven) 68 70 71 70

280 Jordan Spieth 75 66 70 69

281 Si Woo Kim (Kor) 69 71 72 69

282 Daniel Berger 73 70 68 71, Chris Stroud 72 66 72 72, Jason Dufner 71 68 69 74, Billy Horschel 70 71 70 71

283 Patton Kizzire 72 72 69 70, Patrick Cantlay 70 70 72 71

284 Cameron Smith (Aus) 75 70 68 71, Russell Henley 74 69 72 69, Kevin Kisner 70 70 72 72

285 Ryan Armour 71 73 70 71

286 Kevin Chappell 74 70 70 72

288 Grayson Murray 74 74 69 71, Justin Thomas 71 75 75 67, Xander Schauffele 72 72 70 74, Austin Cook 74 74 70 70

289 Bryson DeChambeau 73 73 71 72

290 Hudson Swafford 72 72 76 70, Wesley Bryan 74 70 76 70

291 Brendan Steele 71 74 74 72

292 Kyle Stanley 70 75 73 74

293 Jonas Blixt (Swe) 77 71 75 70

294 Adam Hadwin (Can) 73 75 74 72

299 D.A. Points 76 76 74 73

305 Brooks Koepka 78 74 78 75