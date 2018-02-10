Disastrous putting sees Rory McIlroy crumble at Pebble Beach

Rory McIlroy’s putter was more like a bothersome hawthorn stick in his hands rather than any magic wand as a dreadful five-putt double-bogey derailed him in the second round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where the Northern Irishman – in his seasonal debut on the PGA Tour – shot a 74 for a midway 142 (one under par) which left fighting to make the third round cut.

The world number eight sits 11 shots off the lead which is held by world number one Dustin Johnson and young American Beau Hossler at 12 under.

Cruising along at five-under for the tournament as he stood on the fifth tee – his 14th hole – of his second round at Monterrey Peninsula, McIlroy unleashed a massive drive to the 349 yards Par 4 that left him just short of the green and some 25 yards from the flag and seemingly set to embellish his challenge. The putter then became his club of choice, and it was to remain in his hands no fewer than five times as one putt after another refused to drop until his fifth attempt finally found the bottom of the tin cup.

A shell-shocked McIlroy signed for a double-bogey six on that fifth hole, failed to birdie the Par 5 sixth and then three-putted the Par 3 seventh and also three-putted the eighth to fall from a position of contention into one where he faces the danger of missing the cut heading into the third round.

McIlroy reacts after missing a putt on the 13th. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The fragility of McIlroy’s putting was exposed in the second round, especially on his back nine, as he fell down the leaderboard. That horror run of double bogey-par-bogey-bogey transformed McIlroy’s round and means he will require a successful salvage operation in his third round at Pebble Beach if he is to make it into the final round.

McIlroy’s opening round 68 at Spyglass Hill had put him into a nice challenging position only for his second round travails at Monterrey Peninsula – signing for a 74 – to undo that initial good work.

Shane Lowry also had a tough day at the office, the Offalyman – who opened with a four-under 67 at Monterrey Peninsula – struggling to a second round 73 at Pebble Beach which left him on three-under 140 after two rounds but at least on course (with his third round at Spyglass Hill) to survive the cut.

Lowry plays his approach to the first at Pebble Beach. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The new resident in Florida had, at one stage, got to six under par and just one shot off the lead at the time but frittered it away with four bogeys between the eighth and the 15th before a birdie on the last at least put a gloss on the finish.

However, Lowry is best placed of the Irish at three under after Paul Dunne made two late bogeys to slip from two under back to level par after a round of 72 at Monterey Peninsula. The Greystones man – playing on a sponsor’s invite this week – had made three birdies in a row at the turn to get under par after two early bogeys but saw the shots slip away on the 15th and 18th.

Seamus Power has some work to do if he is to make the cut after a level par round of 72 at Pebble Beach left him at one over par for the tournament while Graeme McDowell and Pádraig Harrington sit well down the field.

McDowell – who won the US Open at Pebble Beach in 2010 – opened with a round of one under par on Thursday but fell to pieces on his back nine in the second round, racking up three double bogeys and two bogeys on the way to a round of 80 at Spyglass Hill. Harrington, meanwhile, fired a four over par 75 at Pebble Beach to sit at eight over par, one shot worse off than McDowell.

But world number one Johnson was the star of the show on day two as he carded a seven under par round of 64 at Monterey Peninsula to get to 12 under and join Hossler at the top of the leaderboard.