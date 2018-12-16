David Lipsky secures second Tour win despite late double-bogey

David Lipsky survived a late wobble to win the Alfred Dunhill Championship by two strokes.

The 30-year-old American was leading by four with three holes to play but a double-bogey on the 16th made for an interesting finish.

However, Lipsky held on and a birdie on the par-five last saw him home by two shots as he completed his round in 68 to finish 14 under par – ahead of Scotland’s David Drysdale – and seal his second European Tour title.

Lipsky was one shot behind third-round leader Scott Jamieson ahead of the fourth round but recorded seven birdies and one bogey – and that double-bogey on the 16th – to edge ahead on Sunday.

Drysdale finished with the joint-top score of the day as he completed the final round alongside South Africa’s Jean-Paul Strydom with a 67.

The Scot recorded six birdies and one bogey to finish runner-up with home favourite Zander Lombard and Drysdale’s compatriot Jamieson a shot further back in joint third.

English duo Oliver Wilson and Ben Evans ended the weekend in a share for fifth as both finished with a score of 69 to sit six shots off the lead.

Sweden’s Niklas Lemke and 2010 British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen were a stroke further back ahead of another South African in Oliver Bekker, who finished in a three-way tie for ninth with Spanish duo Adria Arnaus and Pablo Larrazabal.