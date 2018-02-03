Darren Clarke falls to the bottom of leaderboard in Kuala Lumpur

Clarke struggles to a third round 79 after making the cut in Maybank Championship
Darren Clarke struggled on day three of the 2018 Maybank Championship. Photograph: Stanley Chou/Getty

Spain’s Jorge Campillo and South African Dylan Frittelli lead the Maybank Championship after a third round which saw 13 different players holding a share of the lead at some point.

As the rest of the pack fought for supremacy in Kuala Lumpur, Campillo and Fratelli were able to post bogey-free rounds of 66 to reach 15 under.

That gave the pair a one-shot lead over American Berry Henson and India’s Khalin Joshi who both hit 65s.

The leaders both sit 18 shots clear of Darren Clarke, who endured a third round to forget in the Malaysian capital.

Having made a rare and welcome cut Clarke unravelled on Saturday, shooting a seven over par 79 to tumble to the bottom of the leaderboard.

Scotland’s Marc Warren lies tied for fifth with five other players on 13 under after carding 69. His group is also made up of Thailand’s Prayad Marksaeng and Phachara Khongwatmai, Japanese pair Hideto Tanihara and Ryo Ishikawa and Italian Nino Bertasio.

England’s Lee Westwood had been in contention after the second round more than two decades after his first victory at the Saujana Golf & Country Club but dropped down the order after a third-round 70.

He finished the third day as part of an eight-man group tied for 11th on 12 under par which also included Spain’s Pablo Larrazabal.

English pair Andrew Johnston and Chris Paisley and Scotland’s Scott Jamieson lie two shots further back on 10 under.

