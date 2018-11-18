Danny Willett back in the winners enclosure in Dubai

Danny Willett claimed his first win since the 2016 Masters with victory in the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Willett carded a final round of 68 at Jumeirah Golf Estates to finish 18 under par, two shots ahead of fellow Englishman Matt Wallace and current Masters champion Patrick Reed.

The 31-year-old from Sheffield had not tasted victory since winning his first major title at Augusta National and had slumped from a career-high of ninth to outside the world’s top 450 earlier this season after numerous injuries and a loss of form.

Willett credits coach Sean Foley — who formerly coached Tiger Woods — and fitness trainer Kev Duffy for his resurgence, first teaming up with Foley at last year’s US PGA Championship when he admitted he was “pretty low and open to trying anything” to save his career.

The move paid off and Willett was slowing climbing the world rankings with three top-10 finishes on the European Tour this season, including a tie for seventh in Turkey a fortnight ago.

Meanwhile Rory McIlroy finished in a share of 20th place on eight under par, after he posted the worst round of his week on Sunday - a one over 73. Shane Lowry also shot a final round of 73 to finish on four under par, with Paul Dunne two strokes further back after a 74.

Having started the final round in a share of the lead with Reed, Willett surged three shots clear with a long-range eagle on the par-five second and a birdie on the seventh.

That lead was wiped out after bogeys on the 10th and 12th, but Willett responded brilliantly to birdie the 14th, 15th and 17th before a heart-stopping moment on the last, where his drive somehow finished inches short of the creek which runs the length of the hole.

Tommy Fleetwood shakes hands with Francesco Molinari after the Italian had secured the Race to Dubai title. Photograph: Ross Kinnaird/Getty

Earlier Italy’s Francesco Molinari capped an incredible season by winning the European Tour’s Race to Dubai.

Molinari, who won his maiden major title in the Open at Carnoustie and became the first European player to compile a perfect 5-0 record in the Ryder Cup, was confirmed as European number one during the final round of the DP World Tour Championship.

The 36-year-old’s Ryder Cup partner Tommy Fleetwood had to win the season-ending event to overhaul Molinari, but a closing 68 left Fleetwood on 10 under par, with Xander Schauffele already in the clubhouse on the same score.

John O’Sullivan’s report from Dubai will follow.

Collated final scores & totals in the European Tour DP World Championship (Gbr & Irl unless stated, par 72):

270 Danny Willett 67 67 68 68

272 Matt Wallace 68 65 71 68, Patrick Reed (USA) 69 66 67 70

274 Dean Burmester (Rsa) 71 65 68 70, Jon Rahm (Spa) 67 70 69 68, Adrian Otaegui (Spa) 66 68 71 69

275 Tom Lewis 69 69 67 70, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 70 73 66 66

276 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha) 70 66 71 69, Alex Noren (Swe) 69 71 67 69, Sergio Garcia (Spa) 71 68 67 70

277 Alexander Bjork (Swe) 72 65 70 70, Jordan Smith 66 68 69 74, Henrik Stenson (Swe) 71 66 69 71, Thomas Pieters (Bel) 68 70 72 67

278 Xander Schauffele (USA) 71 71 70 66, Tommy Fleetwood 69 67 74 68

279 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa) 69 69 71 70, Matthew Southgate 71 69 72 67

280 Rory McIlroy 69 67 71 73, Lee Westwood 70 69 65 76

281 Marcus Kinhult (Swe) 69 71 70 71, Andrea Pavan (Ita) 69 69 70 73, Joost Luiten (Ned) 69 73 70 69, Tyrrell Hatton 71 72 65 73

282 Francesco Molinari (Ita) 68 73 70 71, Andy Sullivan 72 67 69 74, Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa) 71 71 69 71

283 Thomas Detry (Bel) 70 70 69 74

284 Haotong Li (Chn) 68 73 69 74, Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra) 70 72 74 68, Shane Lowry 70 72 69 73, Wade Ormsby (Aus) 69 72 68 75

285 Ashun Wu (Chn) 72 74 67 72, Branden Grace (Rsa) 71 75 69 70, Chris Paisley 71 71 69 74, Russell Knox 73 68 73 71, Hideto Tanihara (Jpn) 69 71 72 73, Matthew Fitzpatrick 74 72 70 69, Alexander Levy (Fra) 72 72 72 69

286 Shubhankar Sharma (Ind) 73 67 66 80, Lucas Bjerregaard (Den) 76 71 66 73, Sam Horsfield 73 67 72 74, Paul Dunne 72 69 75 70

287 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den) 71 73 72 71, Ryan Fox (Nzl) 74 74 68 71

288 Ross Fisher 68 73 72 75

289 Aaron Rai 73 75 69 72

290 Lucas Herbert (Aus) 74 70 74 72, Joakim Lagergren (Swe) 76 79 65 70

291 Robert Rock 71 73 75 72, Jorge Campillo (Spa) 74 74 74 69, Ian Poulter 72 74 76 69, Lee Slattery 72 70 73 76

292 Martin Kaymer (Ger) 72 75 74 71, Darren Fichardt (Rsa) 74 71 73 74

293 Brandon Stone (Rsa) 74 76 72 71, Mikko Korhonen (Fin) 69 74 69 81

298 Chris Wood 73 76 73 76