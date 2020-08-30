Danish 19-year-old Rasmus Hojgaard wins UK Championship

Danish teenager Rasmus Hojgaard defeated South Africa’s Justin Walters in a play-off at the ISPS Handa UK Championship to secure his second European Tour title.

Hojgaard won with a par on the second extra hole at The Belfry after he and overnight leader Walters had finished tied on 14 under par.

The 19-year-old fell two shots off the pace when he bogeyed the 12th, but birdied the 14th and 16th and holed from 10 feet for eagle on the 17th to complete a superb closing 65.

Walters, who began the day with a two-shot lead, ran up a triple-bogey seven on the eighth after hitting his tee shot out of bounds, but recovered superbly and birdied three of the last five holes to force a play-off.

The 39-year-old bravely holed from 10 feet for par on the first extra hole but was unable to repeat the feat from a similar distance at the second time of asking after carving his approach wide of the green from a fairway bunker.

Former world number one Martin Kaymer, whose last win was the second of his two major titles in the 2014 US Open, had held the outright lead after his third birdie of the day on the 13th.

However, after lipping out for an eagle and tapping in for birdie on the 15th, Kaymer dropped his only shot of the day on the par-five 17th and was unable to hole from 15 feet on the last to join the play-off.

Collated final round scores & totals in the European Tour ISPS HANDA UK Championship, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield (Britain & Irl unless stated, par 72):

274 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den) 73 69 67 65 (won at second extra play-off hole), Justin Walters (Rsa) 64 71 69 70

275 Martin Kaymer (Ger) 68 72 66 69, Benjamin Hebert (Fra) 67 69 70 69

276 Craig Howie 68 72 71 65, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) 67 71 73 65

277 Marcus Armitage 70 68 71 68, Jorge Campillo (Spa) 69 73 67 68

278 Andy Sullivan 70 72 69 67, Calum Hill 68 72 72 66

279 Darius Van Driel (Ned) 72 70 71 66, Min Woo Lee (Aus) 71 71 68 69

280 Marcus Kinhult (Swe) 68 74 68 70, Laurie Canter 71 73 65 71

281 Ben Evans 71 72 70 68, Aaron Rai 71 72 72 66

282 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den) 70 73 71 68, Lee Westwood 70 71 72 69

283 Richard Bland 70 70 74 69, Matt Wallace 70 73 72 68, Matthew Jordan 69 69 75 70, Paul Waring 70 67 76 70, Bryce Easton (Rsa) 72 68 70 73, Aaron Cockerill (Can) 72 69 74 68

284 Joachim B. Hansen (Den) 71 71 69 73, Wade Ormsby (Aus) 68 74 73 69, John Catlin (USA) 72 72 72 68

285 Ryan Fox (Nzl) 71 67 73 74, Dave Coupland 73 71 70 71, Jack Senior 70 75 71 69

286 Richie Ramsay 75 70 70 71, Martin Simonsen (Den) 74 70 68 74, Graeme Storm 72 69 71 74, Haotong Li (Chn) 74 71 69 72, Dean Burmester (Rsa) 70 70 76 70, Jake McLeod (Aus) 71 71 79 65, Thomas Bjorn (Den) 72 69 73 72, Scott Vincent (Zim) 67 72 74 73

287 Soren Kjeldsen (Den) 70 75 70 72, Julian Suri (USA) 68 71 77 71, Marc Warren 69 73 75 70, Ross Fisher 68 73 77 69, Steven Tiley 74 71 70 72, Jonathan Caldwell 71 74 70 72, James Morrison 75 70 72 70

288 Matthias Schwab (Aut) 71 72 77 68

289 Jeff Winther (Den) 69 73 76 71, (a) Garrick Higgo (Rsa) 70 71 75 73, Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel) 75 69 74 71, Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn) 70 75 75 69

290 Stephen Gallacher 69 76 68 77, David Horsey 71 72 75 72, Tom Gandy (IOM) 73 68 74 75, Wilco Nienaber (Rsa) 69 72 76 73

291 David Dixon 68 76 76 71, Rhys Enoch 68 75 77 71, Ross McGowan 74 68 75 74

292 Lucas Bjerregaard (Den) 73 72 71 76, Joel Sjoholm (Swe) 67 76 76 73, Damien Perrier (Fra) 73 71 76 72, Lee Slattery 70 75 81 66

293 Raphael Jacquelin (Fra) 74 71 73 75

295 Liam Johnston 72 73 76 74

296 Matthieu Pavon (Fra) 72 72 79 73