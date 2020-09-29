Charlesland Golf Club set to close permanently in December

Charlesland Golf Club in Wicklow will close permanently on December 31st, the club’s owners have announced.

The course, which sits just south of Greystones and is routed alongside the Irish Sea, has been in existence since the early 1990s and has been managed by Carr Golf since 2014.

Nikki Evans – a member of the local family that owns the facility – announced on Tuesday that, despite membership numbers increasing, the club still requires “regular cash injections from the family.”

Evans said that costs, as well as the “uncertain medium-term outlook for golf”, have forced the family to make the decision to close.

The course and clubhouse will remain open for the rest of the year allowing visitors and members to play.

Charlesland is the latest Irish golf club to close after Hollystown and Dunmurry Springs both shut their doors at the end of last year.

After golf courses were forced to close in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Watterock in Cork, Castleisland and Killorglin in Kerry and Castle Barna in Offaly all shut their doors permanently.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has seen membership numbers rise dramatically at many Irish golf courses since they reopened in May, a lot of clubs are still facing financial difficulties due to that two-month closure while many have offered significantly reduced membership rates to get people in.

Since Carr Golf took over the management of Charlesland in 2014 the conditioning of the course has been particularly impressive while membership numbers have also risen.

However, there is significant competition for golf in the south county Dublin and north Wicklow area with numerous other courses nearby.

A Carr Golf spokesperson said, “We appreciate the news to close Charlesland may come as a shock to members and the wider golf community. The management team has met with Golf Club staff and the Captains to explain the owner’s decision and communicated with members to inform them of the news. We will provide Club staff with support and assistance over the coming weeks and months. Plans will also be developed alongside the Committees to ensure events are in place to help members safely celebrate the lifetime memories Charlesland has brought to so many.”