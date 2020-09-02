Champions tournament in Shanghai cancelled due to Covid-19

The WGC-HSBC Champions tournament in Shanghai, won last year by Rory McIlroy, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The £7.8million event was due to be held at Sheshan Golf Club from October 29th to November 1st, but the news comes as no surprise after China said it would not host any major sporting events in 2020.

PGA Tour executive vice-president Ty Votaw said: “We have worked extensively with all Tours, international officials, the China Golf Association and other local parties to find a solution to host the WGC-HSBC Champions.

“In line with Chinese government guidelines and being mindful of the logistical implications, we collectively made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 event.”

The PGA Tour has recently moved the CJ Cup from South Korea to Las Vegas and the Zozo Championship from Japan to California, but no relocation option was found for the WGC-HSBC Champions.