Catriona Matthew retained as Solheim Cup captain for 2021

50-year-old steered Europe to victory over the USA at Gleneagles earlier this year

Europe celebrate their victory in the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles. Photograph: David Cannon/Getty

Europe celebrate their victory in the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles. Photograph: David Cannon/Getty

 

Catriona Matthew has been named as Europe captain for the 2021 Solheim Cup at Inverness Club in Ohio.

Matthew’s appointment was confirmed at Gleneagles, the venue where the 50-year-old masterminded a 14 1/2-13 1/2 victory over the United States in September — Europe’s first win in three stagings of the biennial event.

She told Sky Sports News: “I had to let the win here sink in, I don’t think it still has sunk in. I don’t think you are going to top that week but it’s quite different playing in America and I’m delighted and thrilled to have the opportunity to go and defend it.

“It would be great to try and do it away from home. I played most of my career out in the States so looking forward to having that chance.

“It is a lot more difficult. The crowd is definitely a huge advantage for the home team. The core of the team will be pretty similar, we have some good young talent coming through as well.

“We will have a good team. It will be close again but I think we can edge them out again.”

Suzann Petterson, who holed the winning putt on the final green and immediately retired from playing after the victory, was a contender for captaincy but Matthew insisted she will have the Norwegian on her team in some capacity in Toledo.

The Scot added: “I think I definitely would. Obviously I wouldn’t persuade her to play again — I think she’s done and dusted with that — but we will definitely have her there.

“She’s going to be a future captain so I’m sure she will be there in Inverness.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.